Judge Increases Bail to $280K after Defendant Carjacks Jail Employee Vehicle, Leading Police on a High Speed Chase

By Alex Jimenez

ALAMEDA, CA – After being released from Santa Rita Jail, defendant Luke Emanuel Barbero allegedly attacked and car jacked a Santa Rita employee – this led the judge here in Alameda County Superior Court to increase Barber’s bail by $170,900.

Barbero had requested a reduction in bail – which was at $110,000. Now it was $280,000.

Defense attorney Brian D. Kazmin had requested that his client’s bail be reduced to an affordable amount. This was met with strong opposition from prosecuting attorney Brooke D Perkins proclaiming it as a “very unreasonable request.”

Based on the alleged conduct, Perkins requested that bail be raised to $280,000 considering community safety.

As prosecutor Perkins outlined, Barbero was released after being held on two previous felony charges, and on the day of his release Barbero went to the Santa Rita parking lot where he attacked a Santa Rita employee who was leaving from work.

The defendant allegedly climbed into the front seat of the employee’s car and proceeded to punch the victim in the face and torso “pushing them out of the car, grabbed the keys and sped off,” according to the Deputy District Attorney.

The employee was able to flag down a nearby deputy and a high speed chase pursued where Barbero allegedly drove recklessly through multiple freeways driving up to 106 mph. The pursuit eventually ended when Barbero drove back to the same parking lot and was apprehended.

All of this occurred while the defendant was facing two pending cases in the county and was just released on pretrial services.

“Given his violent dangerous conduct I do think bail should be set at $280,000,” said Perkins as she concluded her arguments.

Defense attorney Kazmin immediately objected to any increase based on the fact that nobody was visibly injured in the matter and reiterating the defendant’s inability to afford bail at the scheduled amount.

Considering this recent case, Judge Stuart Hing agreed to raise bail at $280,000 based on the finding that “Mr. Barbero poses a risk to the public safety by clear and convincing evidence” the judge stated.

Judge Hing also went on to explain that he could not reduce bail based on the specific charges unless he found there to be any special findings to which he was unable to.

The hearing ended with Barbero pleading not guilty on all charges and the case is set to return to court on Aug. 13 to set a trial.

