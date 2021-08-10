Progressive Pamela Price Leading in Fundraising for Alameda County District Attorney

By Stephanie Boulos

ALAMEDA, CA – From the first of January of this year to the end of June, Pamela Price’s campaign for Alameda County District Attorney has outraised her opponents by over 250 percent, banking nearly $127,000.

With over 850 individual donors contributing to her campaign, Price differs from her competitor, Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley, who netted more than 70 percent of his campaign money from only four donors.

Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley’s main four contributors all came from current/former employees of the DA’s office, demonstrating how rooted Wiley is in Nancy O’Malley’s District Attorney’s office.

Wiley received donations ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 from individuals in the District Attorney’s office, including from incumbent DA Nancy O’Malley, Deputy DA James P. Meehan, and DA Chief Inspector Craig Chew.

With the majority of his donations coming from within the office of Nancy O’Malley’s District Attorney’s office, Price raises concern over her competitor’s interrelation within an office with a history of misconduct.

Price, on the other hand, offers a campaign free of corporate involvement and any donations from Police or Sheriff Associations/Unions, noting “We need to hold police associations accountable for using their money to tip the scales in favor of having people elected to serve their interests over their duty to protect public safety.”

With her experience as a civil rights attorney and a political activist, Pamela Price tells her audience she has demonstrated her support for progressive change and justice.

Not only does Price have a professional history fighting for justice for women, low-income people, and communities of color, but a personal one as a child in the foster system.

“Mr. Wiley’s campaign contributions show how entrenched he is with the status quo inside Nancy O’Malley’s District Attorney’s office,” said Price. “After the recent reports regarding the level of prosecutorial misconduct in the office, and the over-spending of taxpayer dollars on punitive prosecutions and incarceration, we do not need to elect anyone who will continue “business as usual.’”

“I told my constituents that I was going to run a corporate-free, people-powered campaign, and I am honored that our community has stepped up to make this happen,” Price stated.

In addition to being corporate-free, Price has also vowed not to accept money from Police or Sheriff Associations/Unions.

“When I ran in 2018, police and sheriff associations from across the state of California contributed over a million dollars to stop me,” explained Price, “I have a strong suspicion that they will be doing so again, but I believe the eyes of the public have been opened to their fear and race-baiting tactics. We need to hold police associations accountable for using their money to tip the scales in favor of having people elected to serve their interests over their duty to protect public safety.”

As a tenacious civil rights attorney and a political activist working to advance the cause of justice, Pamela Price has a demonstrated track record of supporting progressive change and fighting for fair and compassionate justice.

Price has always been a fighter – from surviving foster care and the juvenile justice system herself to going on to graduate from Yale and U.C. Berkeley School of Law. She has spent most of her legal career fighting for justice on behalf of women, workers, low-income people, and communities of color, even arguing before the United States Supreme Court.