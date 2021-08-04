Three Days Left To Nominate Vanguard Justice Award Recipients – Gala Tickets and Sponsorships Still Available

September 8 is coming soon. That means you should purchase your tickets (since we only have 80 of them) for the Vanguard Justice Awards Gala. Should be a great event.

We are now taking nominations until August 7 for nine categories:

Youth Social Justice

Formerly Incarcerated

Organization Award

Law School Award

Wrongful Conviction Award

Elected Official Award

Distinguished Attorney Award

Civil Rights Award

Lifetime Achievement Award.

When we first started our event back in 2011, we had awards for groups like: the Northern California Innocence Project, the UC Davis Immigration Law Clinic, Cruz Reynoso and Jeff Adachi.

We even gave an award to the activists who were pepper-sprayed at UC Davis back in 2011.

So send us your nominations today.

ALSO…

Get your tickets and consider becoming a sponsor for both of our great events this fall.

We only have about 80 tickets, they are $100 each—get yours as soon as you can, because this event is easily going to sell out.