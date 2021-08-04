Three Days Left To Nominate Vanguard Justice Award Recipients – Gala Tickets and Sponsorships Still Available

September 8 is coming soon. That means you should purchase your tickets (since we only have 80 of them) for the Vanguard Justice Awards Gala. Should be a great event.
We are now taking nominations until August 7 for nine categories:
- Youth Social Justice
- Formerly Incarcerated
- Organization Award
- Law School Award
- Wrongful Conviction Award
- Elected Official Award
- Distinguished Attorney Award
- Civil Rights Award
- Lifetime Achievement Award.
When we first started our event back in 2011, we had awards for groups like: the Northern California Innocence Project, the UC Davis Immigration Law Clinic, Cruz Reynoso and Jeff Adachi.
We even gave an award to the activists who were pepper-sprayed at UC Davis back in 2011.
So send us your nominations today.
Nominate here:http://tiny.cc/gala_nominate
ALSO…
Get your tickets and consider becoming a sponsor for both of our great events this fall.
We only have about 80 tickets, they are $100 each—get yours as soon as you can, because this event is easily going to sell out.
Tickets:here.
Sponsorships are on a separate page –here.