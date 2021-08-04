Breaking News
Three Days Left To Nominate Vanguard Justice Award Recipients – Gala Tickets and Sponsorships Still Available

Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
September 8 is coming soon.  That means you should purchase your tickets (since we only have 80 of them) for the Vanguard Justice Awards Gala.  Should be a great event.
We are now taking nominations until August 7 for nine categories:
  • Youth Social Justice
  • Formerly Incarcerated
  • Organization Award
  • Law School Award
  • Wrongful Conviction Award
  • Elected Official Award
  • Distinguished Attorney Award
  • Civil Rights Award
  • Lifetime Achievement Award.
When we first started our event back in 2011, we had awards for groups like: the Northern California Innocence Project, the UC Davis Immigration Law Clinic, Cruz Reynoso and Jeff Adachi.
We even gave an award to the activists who were pepper-sprayed at UC Davis back in 2011.
So send us your nominations today.
ALSO…
Get your tickets and consider becoming a sponsor for both of our great events this fall.
We only have about 80 tickets, they are $100 each—get yours as soon as you can, because this event is easily going to sell out.
Tickets:here.
Sponsorships are on a separate page –here.
David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

