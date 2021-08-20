Vanguard Awards Al Rojas with Its Vanguard Justice Award For Lifetime Achievement

It is a great honor to award one of our two lifetime achievement awards to the great Al Rojas.

Al Rojas marched and fought alongside Cesar Chavez as a young man. He cofounded the United Farmer Workers Union and dedicated decades to organizing the union and grape boycott. He devoted his life to the struggle for farmworkers and never stopped fighting for the rights of migrant and indigenous people.

On September 8, we will be presenting two of his daughters with our acknowledgement and our gratitude for his life of service.

Rest in power Al Rojas.

To join us on September 8, please get your tickets at: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/31971-the-vanguard-justice-award-gala-general-admission