Man Charged with Multiple Felonies Refuses Right to Counsel

By Mairead Perez

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Michael Bosch surprised everyone here Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court when he stated that he was refusing his right to counsel, and was choosing to represent himself, despite having never attended law school and having no prior experience practicing the law.

Judge Vernon Nakahara attempted to dissuade Bosch from his decision, stating, “This is not a good idea. You’re charged with serious offenses and you are going up against a very experienced DA in this matter. Frankly, I don’t think this is the right decision for you.”

When asked if he had represented himself in court before, Bosch responded he had not.

Upon further questioning by Judge Nakahara on why the defendant did not want help from his court appointed lawyer, Bosch said, “I prefer speaking for me and not have anyone else speak for me.”

Bosch has been charged with four felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, assault with force likely to produce greater body injury, and failure to appear when released on his own recognizance.

In addition, Bosch is facing five criminal enhancements for having been convicted of the same offenses in the past.

If found guilty, Bosch may face 15 years in prison, and more time will likely be added to his term due to his status as a habitual offender, said the court.

Bosch is pleading not guilty to all charges, claiming self-defense.

After several more failed attempts to persuade Bosch to consult with his attorney before coming to a decision, Judge Nakahara granted the motion for the defendant to represent himself.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.