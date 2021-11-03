New Outbreak At CDCR’s Central CA Women’s Facility and Substance Abuse Treatment Facility

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of Nov. 3, there are 51,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, 236 of which have been confirmed in the past two weeks. 242 cases remain active in custody. There have been 241 deaths across the system thus far.

Overall, 22 CDCR facilities out of 35 have active COVID-19 cases in custody.

Last weekend an outbreak developed at Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF), starting with 11 cases. Cases have risen to 60, as they spiked from 11 to 48 last Wednesday. 55% of staff are vaccinated – 27% lower than the resident vaccination rate of 82%.

On Oct. 29 an outbreak emerged at Central CA Women’s Facility (CCWF), with four active cases. Since then cases have drastically increased to 56.

On Oct. 4 an outbreak developed at CA State Prison Corcoran (COR). Nearly a month later, it is showing signs of improvement, with cases decreasing from 54 to 46. 57% of staff are vaccinated – 20% lower than the resident vaccination rate of 77%.

An ongoing outbreak at North Kern State Prison (NKSP) developed in early September. At the peak, there were over 100 active cases in custody. Since then case numbers have significantly reduced, leaving 7 active in custody.

On Oct. 29 an outbreak arose at Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP), with 5 active cases. Since then there has been an increase of 20 cases, bringing the total to 25.

Last Friday outbreaks arose at CA Correctional Center (CCC), Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP), and Folsom State Prison (FSP), with three cases. There have been no improvements since. Today, similar outbreaks of 3 cases were reported at California Health Care Facility (CHCF) and San Quentin State Prison (SQ).

Wasco State Prison (WSP) has tested the most patients in the past two weeks, 50% of its population.

CA Correctional Training Facility (CAC) has tested the least patients in the past two weeks, 19% of its population.

Across CDCR, 77,306 patients have been fully vaccinated, a vaccination rate of 78%. 2,117 patients have been partially vaccinated. The staff vaccination rate increased to 64%, with 42,275 staff members fully vaccinated and 1,540 partially vaccinated.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Aparna Komarla, Yasmeen Khan & Simran

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)