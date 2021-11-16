Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 130 – Removing the Noose from Placerville (Video Version)

Date:
This spring after a long and at times bitter process, activists following the killing of George Floyd pushed for and finally got the city of Placerville to remove a noose from the city’s seal, but the council opted to keep the Gold Rush-era nickname, “Hangtown.”

The noose was probably not historical, and probably not incorporated into the city logos until the 1970s, but is now widely considered a hate symbol.

Leading the way in the battle over the noose was the young activist Lizzie Dubose.  She is joined by Stuart Harmon, a documentary filmmaker who chronicled the fight.

Listen as Lizzie Dubose describes her motivation and the hardships of taking on what turned out to be a very disharmonious process—with anger and hate erupting along the way.

2 thoughts on “Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 130 – Removing the Noose from Placerville (Video Version)”

  1. Alan Miller

    The noose was probably not historical, and probably not incorporated into the city logos until the 1970s

    I guess no one who was alive in the 70’s is around to confirm this.  Understandable.

