Public Defender Pushes Prosecution for Trial in Low Level Case

By Delilah Hammons

WOODLAND, CA – One year ago a “Jane Doe” picked up multiple misdemeanors, followed by a warrant and is now going to trial after their appearance this week in Yolo County Superior Court on the very low level crimes.

(NOTE: “Jane Doe” is not a real name. The Vanguard is no longer, in most cases, using real names for suspects in misdemeanors cases.)

“Jane Doe” appeared in court to address her two misdemeanor charges in front of Judge Tom Dyer. The charges include an Aug. 12, 2020 citation for allegedly driving with a suspended license for refusing a test.

Then, on Sept. 8, 2020, they were arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license after refusing a test.

After failing to appear at her arraignment with Judge Peter Williams on Dec. 9, 2020 a warrant was ordered and bail was set for $4,000.

“Jane Doe” was arrested on Nov. 14, 2021, and had a new arraignment with Judge Dyer this date and was appointed a public defender, who noted, “Not guilty plea of denial…can we set these matters for a no time waiver, jury trial.”

“Jane Doe” is set to go to trial on all four counts Dec. 13 before Judge Williams. It’s expected to last three days.

