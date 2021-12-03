Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Donald Trump Condemns SF Democrats for Retail Theft; SF District Attorney Boudin Calls Ex-Prez ‘Instigator of the Capitol Smash and Grab,’ Warns Him to ‘Stay Out of SF Politics’

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Everyday Injustice, San Francisco
(7) Comments
313 Views
Share:

By Paige Laver

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Former President Donald Trump recently accused San Francisco officials and the other Democratic Party strongholds of failing to resolve the theft problems that are happening in the city.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin shot back that Trump—whom he called the “instigator of the Capitol smash and grab”—should “stay out of SF politics.”

In a report on his political fundraising site Save America, Trump said, “Such a thing has never happened in our country,” referring to the mass robberies that are occurring all around the country, but primarily impacting the state of California.

He then asked the National Guard to help with bringing an end to the robberies.

San Francisco’s Louis Vuitton store in Union Square is one of the stores targeted by bold robbers this month, with video footage showing people smashing the windows of the retail store and grabbing merchandise.

The “smash and grab” video has caught the attention of the media and many residents are concerned about shopping and their own safety in the areas where theft has taken place.

The recent November rampage followed similar crimes at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek and the Hayward and San Jose malls. High-end malls in Southern California have reported burglaries, as well as stores in Chicago and New York.

Since the November robberies in Union Square, San Francisco has stepped up the police presence in the well-known grocery shopping district.

Trump’s statement on Save America said, “ If Democrats don’t immediately stop smash- and- grab robberies, which are taking place in their cities, the National Guard must be called out. There has never been such a thing that has happened in our country. Large numbers of stores are leaving San Francisco and other cities. Some chains are closing most of their stores, it is all not even believable.”

San Francisco DA Boudin, who filed criminal charges against nine people involved in the robberies, took to Twitter to criticize the former president’s comments and his technique for bringing justice, charging Trump’s policies on “criminal justice has proven to be unjust, corrupt, and ineffective.”

Boudin added, “The instigator of the Capitol smash and grab should stay out of SF politics. The instigator of the ruin and hoarding of the Capital remains outside SF’s policy.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

7 thoughts on “Donald Trump Condemns SF Democrats for Retail Theft; SF District Attorney Boudin Calls Ex-Prez ‘Instigator of the Capitol Smash and Grab,’ Warns Him to ‘Stay Out of SF Politics’”

  1. Keith Olson

    “The instigator of the ruin and hoarding of the Capital remains outside SF’s policy.”

    What does that even mean?

    I really don’t think Boudin making his recall election about the GOP andTrump is going to help.  If anything it brings even more attention to the recent smash and grabs and boarded up businesses in S.F.

  2. Keith Olson

    And here lies part of the problem with Progressive DA’s and reform, where they catch the smash and grabbers and they’re already back out on the streets:

    After a spate of brazen smash-and-grab robberies left Los Angeles-area retailers and shoppers on edge last month, officials announced Thursday that they had arrested 14 suspects in connection with the crimes.
    Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, joined by other officials and members of the business community at LAPD headquarters, said none of the 14 suspects remains in custody.
    One of the suspects is a juvenile, Moore said. The others either posted bail or were released without bail.
    The chief pointed to zero-bail policies that were put in place last year for certain crimes, including burglary, as a public health measure to reduce jail populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    “There’s criminal elements that are recognizing that condition and are capitalizing on it,” Moore said.
    https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-12-02/lapd-announces-14-arrests-smash-and-grab-robberies

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for