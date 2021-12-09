Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Oklahoma Man’s Execution Stayed in Light of Mental Incompetency

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, National Issues, Social Justice
Leave a comment
30 Views
Share:

Image from The Oklahoman

By Joshua Cenzano

PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK – A district court in Oklahoma stayed the execution of Wade Greely Lay due to his potential mental incompetency—he is scheduled for a competency hearing before a jury in the near future.

Counsel for Lay argued before the district court that the warden who had custody over him failed to adequately ascertain his mental competency and that competency hearings must be scheduled before execution is to be considered. The Court heard testimony from experts and witnesses and agreed with Lay’s counsel, ruling that the prison officials were negligent in their duties and thus stayed his execution, which had been scheduled for next month.

It has become apparent that Lay is seemingly unaware of the reason for his execution—his attorney has said that Lay believes his execution is part of a government conspiracy, and these comments have given credence to the question regarding his mental state.

One key reason cited by the court for the ruling was simply pragmatic: a jury could not possibly be empaneled until Jan. 18 according to district attorneys; therefore, a competency hearing cannot be held until that date. The State’s attorneys filed a reply brief and did not oppose a competency hearing, only upon the jury’s finding will they argue for execution or not.

The court’s decision emphasized the necessity in protecting Lay’s constitutional rights and recognized his right to a stayed execution so that his rights to procedural due process may be protected. Since his mental competency is as yet unknown, both parties agreed that a stay is both prudent and necessary in his case, pending a hearing before a jury.

The court ruled that the stay will be in effect indefinitely and will await a further decision from the judge.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Joshua is a second-year student at UCSB majoring in history. He is from Port Hueneme, California and is pursuing a career in law.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for