Oklahoma Man’s Execution Stayed in Light of Mental Incompetency

By Joshua Cenzano

PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK – A district court in Oklahoma stayed the execution of Wade Greely Lay due to his potential mental incompetency—he is scheduled for a competency hearing before a jury in the near future.

Counsel for Lay argued before the district court that the warden who had custody over him failed to adequately ascertain his mental competency and that competency hearings must be scheduled before execution is to be considered. The Court heard testimony from experts and witnesses and agreed with Lay’s counsel, ruling that the prison officials were negligent in their duties and thus stayed his execution, which had been scheduled for next month.

It has become apparent that Lay is seemingly unaware of the reason for his execution—his attorney has said that Lay believes his execution is part of a government conspiracy, and these comments have given credence to the question regarding his mental state.

One key reason cited by the court for the ruling was simply pragmatic: a jury could not possibly be empaneled until Jan. 18 according to district attorneys; therefore, a competency hearing cannot be held until that date. The State’s attorneys filed a reply brief and did not oppose a competency hearing, only upon the jury’s finding will they argue for execution or not.

The court’s decision emphasized the necessity in protecting Lay’s constitutional rights and recognized his right to a stayed execution so that his rights to procedural due process may be protected. Since his mental competency is as yet unknown, both parties agreed that a stay is both prudent and necessary in his case, pending a hearing before a jury.

The court ruled that the stay will be in effect indefinitely and will await a further decision from the judge.