Sunday Commentary: How Do Opponents of Housing Reform Plan to Solve the Housing Crisis?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

How do people who are opposed to the various housing reforms plan to solve the housing crisis in California? Or do they? Or do they even believe there is one?

That’s what I came away with after reading the latest Tom Elias column in the local paper this week. Truth be told I try to avoid Elias – and I was again reminded why when I read his column on housing – but I was drawn in by the topic and headline.

The headline: “AG spurs on housing battle for 2022.”

I got to read remarkable lines like: “But Bonta, a former ultra-liberal assemblyman from the East Bay suburbs of San Francisco named attorney general when President Biden picked Xavier Becerra to be his secretary of Health and Human Services, has assured that housing will vie to be the year’s No. 1 issue.”

Leaving aside the “ultra-liberal” quip (who talks like that in 2021?) – the notion that somehow Bonta “has assured that housing will vie to be the year’s No. 1 issue” is patently absurd. With or without Bonta, who primarily will be focused on the other top issue, housing figured to top the list along with crime.

Elias goes into a diatribe against Sb 9 and SB 10 which he says, “together could virtually eliminate single-family neighborhoods all over this state.”

He continues, “Those pre-existing laws, via guidelines from the Department of Housing and Community Development, have already forced many cities to plan vast new developments that could produce as many as a million new housing units. Relatively few of those units have been built, for lack of well-financed developers and the fact that buyers for new homes can be hard to find.”

Meantime, he notes that several groups have emerged, “determined to preserve single-family neighborhoods that embody the longstanding “California Dream” of owning private open space and greenery.”

Writes, Elias, “Their initiative runs completely counter to what Bonta and his longtime ally, Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco, are trying to do, which is essentially to remake California cities into dense New York-ish anthills of high-rises and brownstone-style duplexes.”

The proposed law that Elias crows about, he says, “would remove from the state all the powers Bonta, Wiener and allies like Oakland-based YIMBY (Yes in My Back Yard) want to exert over local land use.”

Says the proposed law, “The purpose of this measure is to ensure that all decisions regarding local land use controls, including zoning law and regulations, are made by the affected communities…”

He writes, “In short, this proposed state constitutional amendment would make it impossible for the state Legislature ever again to try reshaping the state by seizing powers traditionally held by local governments.”

“Expect that to pass in 2022,” Elias writes. “It’s an extreme solution to a problem foisted on neighborhoods by highly ideological lawmakers like Wiener. Given the way today’s legislators often won’t accept the voters’ will, something that strong may be needed.”

I don’t quite agree that there is the money or the impetus at this point to support this kind of measure. Polling out of Los Angeles suggests that voters may actually support the concept behind SB 9 and SB 10.

Moreover, the analysis I have seen is that they will have only a very marginal impact over existing neighborhoods.

All that aside, for the last twenty years or so we have left land use decisions up to local communities. The barriers that they have erected to new housing have driven up housing costs and driven the housing crisis.

If you foreclose a statewide solution to housing – what do we have left to do? Attempting to do the same thing as before and expecting different outcomes is lunacy.

Which leads me to believe that the people opposing these laws who offer no alternative solution really do not want to solve the housing crisis and in many cases, probably believe that there is none.