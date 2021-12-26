Breaking News
Sunday Commentary: How Do We Solve COVID In Light of Omicron?

Breaking News, Health Issues, Opinion, Sacramento Region
FILE PHOTO:  REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

The number of new cases topped 200,000 yesterday for the first time since early in 2021.  It is now more than double what it was last month, and up from 150,000 earlier this week.  Frankly I wouldn’t be shocked to see it go to more than 500,000 in a day.

It is hard to know for sure, as there are some studies that seem to suggest that Omicron may be less severe, but I have seen analysis suggesting that might be a statistical artifact.  It may be that, because Omicron has hit people who are already vaccinated or who already have had COVID, those people are getting less sick, but that people who are unvaccinated and have yet to be exposed to COVID might be just as vulnerable as to Delta and the original variant.

The best solution—get vaccinated and make sure you have had your booster.  Despite breakthrough cases, the chance of getting sick and the chance of dying are far higher if you are unvaccinated.

Look at these charts as presented in the NY Times:

 

If you look at both charts, there are two key findings here.  One is that you are far more likely to get infected if you are unvaccinated and far more likely to get a serious illness.  The rise and fall of cases is being driven by changes in the rate of infection and death among those who are unvaccinated, while the graph for the vaccinated is relatively flat.

The vaccination rate for those over 12 is at 71 percent for both, and 83 percent for one dose.  That’s probably getting pretty close to the limit.

The NY Times yesterday reported that “health experts say the roughly 15 percent of the adult population that remains stubbornly unvaccinated is at the greatest risk of severe illness and death from the Omicron variant, and could overwhelm hospitals that are already brimming with Covid patients.”

They have found “the threat of Omicron is doing little to change people’s minds.”

Moreover, “Public-health campaigns and employee vaccine mandates have made progress since the summer at reducing the ranks of unvaccinated fence-sitters, people without easy access to health care and those who were hesitant but persuadable.”

There is a huge partisan divide here, “with more than 91 percent of adult Democrats receiving at least one shot, compared with about 60 percent of adult Republicans.”

The problem as we continue to see is those who are not vaccinated pose a huge threat to everyone in a lot of different ways.

First, that data shows that even people who are vaccinated with their booster can get infected.  Most are not getting sick and not going to the hospital and dying, but that number is not zero.  A huge number of Americans are either over 65 or have pre-existing medical conditions and are vulnerable to serious illness.

Second, the combination of not wearing masks, gathering in large groups, and not being vaccinated is prolonging the agony here.  People who want to get back to *normal* are contributing to us not being able to get back to normal.

Just look what was reported in Yolo County—there was a single workplace holiday party.  The party had 50 attendees.  We don’t know who this was, but we know the result.  Of the 50 attendees, there were 16 cases, of which at least 10 were Omicron.

All sixteen were fully vaccinated and 8 had received their booster shots.

And you say, well, chances are they didn’t get sick, but what happens between the time they are infected and this was detected—how many more vulnerable people got exposed?

Omicron was probably unavoidable given the lack of vaccine reach around the world.  But at some point there might be a mutation and variant that occurs because of the lack of vaccination in the US that could throw us under the bus yet again.

We are playing with fire here.

Finally, the third impact is on the hospitalization rate.  Even if most of the hospitalized are those unvaccinated, that doesn’t mean the rest of us aren’t impacted by that.  It means fewer beds and less response and fewer resources for all the other reasons why people are normally hospitalized.

The NY Times quotes Dr. Jose Romero, the Arkansas health secretary.  He explained that “his state’s vaccination rate, which is hardly budging, reflected how deep the opposition to the shot was among those left to convince.

“Unfortunately, we can’t say that we’ve identified a single thing that has really moved the needle in any great extent,” Dr. Romero said. “It’s just a slow chipping away at this. It’s sort of a mouse eating the elephant one bit at a time. And you just keep going.”

At some point if the hospitals are overwhelmed, perhaps people who refuse vaccination get denied beds and ICU spaces.  That won’t convince people to get vaccinated, because many of them never believe that they will get sick, but it would at least address the hospital resource issue.

In the meantime, I am pretty much convinced that we will never go back to normal.  But we will see.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

17 thoughts on “Sunday Commentary: How Do We Solve COVID In Light of Omicron?”

  1. Chris Griffith

    People have figured out that Omicron isn’t much of a concern, so they stopped getting tested if they felt only mildly ill.

    Also of course, Omicron passes trough people very quickly (under a week) so even though it’s very infectious, it doesn’t have a long lasting impact on the population.

    After this cases of all kinds of Covid should be way down for a good long while, the last gasp of the virus taking the same evolutionary path they all do.

    That is until some govt researcher in a govt lab discovers the next virus to unleash on the world’s population.

     

    1. Keith Olson

      Good post Chris.

      When Omicron first appeared the stock market took note and started to dive.  But when it was discovered that Omicron wasn’t getting people as sick as Covid or the Delta variant the stock market quickly recovered.

      That is until some govt researcher in a govt lab discovers the next virus to unleash on the world’s population.

      Yup, now that our enemies have seen its effect and how we reacted that’s a forgone conclusion.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        As I said, that’s mostly a statistical artifact. Because it is infecting more vaccinated people, it appears to get them less sick.

        “But Omicron’s lowered risk of hospitalization in all three countries also appears to be due in large part to immunity in those populations. Many of the infected already had protection against severe disease, either because of previous infections or vaccinations.” (Link)

      2. Bill Marshall

        When Omicron first appeared the stock market took note and started to dive.  But when it was discovered that Omicron wasn’t getting people as sick as Covid or the Delta variant the stock market quickly recovered.

        You think that with everything else, THAT was the only or primary variable?  Perhaps for ‘day-traders’… and like the unvaccinated, those ignoring social distancing etc., I really have no sympathy for those folk…

  2. Chris Griffith

    Yeah know… Rights as they are defined in the constitution were people agreeing that those rights were a good idea. I think most people would agree that we have a right to LIFE today. So why is it people in the United States and around the world not pounding the table to stop people and governments from experimenting with viruses and other such things they could actually eradicate the human race from the face of this planet. But instead we’re stuck in this rut trying to solve homelessness in starvation.

     

     

     

  3. Keith Y Echols

    I think at some point the thing that will/should move the dial in all this is when insurance companies start to limit and remove people from medical coverage of Covid if they’re not vaccinated.  I thought I read somewhere that some insurance companies had quietly lifted some sort of emergency grace period on unvaccinated Covid coverage and that going forward Covid sickness coverage was going to more heavily scrutinized by health insurance companies.

    Going forward, I think we should all proceed to whatever degree we all feel safe in groups and crowds.  But with ongoing vaccinations to relatively protect us, as long as the science says we’re mostly safe…I don’t see any reason why we should just proceed with life with only some mitigation measures.  I do think that federal, state and local governments need to be far bettered prepared to act if/when Covid (again) or something else spreads and endangers us.

    1. Chris Griffith

      I do think that federal, state and local governments need to be far bettered prepared to act if/when Covid (again) or something else spreads and endangers us.

      Hmmm…

      That will never happen unless the people rise up and demand it to happen otherwise you’re just going to kick back. You got to remember these are the village idiots making these viruses…

       

       

       

      1. Bill Marshall

        I do think that federal, state and local governments need to be far bettered prepared to act if/when Covid (again) or something else spreads and endangers us.
        So why is it people in the United States and around the world not pounding the table to stop people and governments from experimenting with viruses and other such things they could actually eradicate the human race from the face of this planet.
         

        Hmmm…
        That will never happen unless the So why is it people in the United States and around the world not pounding the table to stop people and governments from experimenting with viruses and other such things that could actually prevent the eradication of the human race from the face of this planet. 
        The experimentation with viruses and “other such things”, observations, led to vaccinations against smallpox, polio, measles, whooping cough, and effective treatments against rabies, infections (penicillin and derivatives), plague [Black death], etc.

        Yeah, research should be stopped immediately… right… that’s a good way to prevent the eradication of the human race from the face of this planet.  

        After all, the plague only is estimated to have had a 15-25% reduction of folk during pandemics… they wisely chose not to do experiments, and just accepted things as “God’s punishment”… let’s go back to the “Dark Ages”… very organic… less expensive… where do I sign the petition to stop research?!?

        Weaponizing viruses, bacteria is a different topic… I focus on your point about “research”…

        Unless you are following the lead of an American “leader”, who has asserted that China ‘created’ Covid, to destabilize the west… I don’t buy that ‘religion’…

         

  4. Chris Griffith

    Unless you are following the lead of an American “leader”, who has asserted that China ‘created’ Covid, to destabilize the west… I don’t buy that ‘religion’…
     
    Nope I don’t think that was the objective but they did do a damn good job of taking down the West though but they also took down themselves also China is also feeling the effects just like the rest of the world.
    This covid BS was unleashed on the world by a bunch of really really smart stupid people that call themselves researchers. Labs like this all over the world run by a whole bunch of researchers and politicians that think there’s a smartest people in the room. Now do you really want your life and their hands I for one don’t. 
    We don’t stop screwing mother nature she’s going to get her baseball bat hit us over the head.
     

    1. Bill Marshall

      Yes, and the plague (bubonic), smallpox, “Spanish flu”, cholera, polio, yaws, anthrax, were all caused by governments and the ‘mad scientists’… got it… and all originated with folk who wanted to ‘curse’ their enemies… very wise/insightful…

      Again, those who want to weaponize those is another matter…

      Since you brought up pigs, let’s add trichinosis (note that very observant Jews and Muslims avoid any pork -another plot)… and do you understand the danger of the chemicals in lipstick (99.9 % of those who use lipstick are dead by the time they ae 100!)?  An insidious, foreign plot of governments and researchers… thank you for your great, thoughtful, informed, insights…

    2. Keith Olson

      This covid BS was unleashed on the world by a bunch of really really smart stupid people that call themselves researchers.

      Everyone knows this, but some for some reason are unwilling to admit it.  This virus came out of the Wuhan Lab.

  7. Don Shor

    Because a number of Americans refuse to get vaccinated, we will have to continue with COVID restrictions.

    Because a number of Americans refuse to wear masks and refuse to get vaccinated, we will need to continue to restrict indoor gatherings and large group events.

    Vaccine mandates work. They help to persuade people who are vaccine hesitant. They should be employed wherever possible. 

    Vaccine passports will be necessary for us to resume large-scale gatherings, and travel by plane, trains and buses. They shouldn’t be, but persistent refusal to get vaccinated has already caused many needless deaths, long-haul COVID, and serious economic and social disruption. We should be at a much higher vaccination rate in this country by now. 

    Nobody should be allowed on any mass transit without proof of vaccination and booster status. Anyone who argues with airline personnel about it should be put on a no-fly list. The same people who oppose vaccine mandates also oppose vaccine passports. We’ll have to require them anyway.

    At this point we are doing all of this to protect those who aren’t vaccinated, and that includes people who cannot do so for various reasons. They will be the unfortunate collateral damage of the misguided demand for ’personal freedom’ that seems to be the basis for much of the vaccine refusal.

    People aren’t going to go back to work in certain types of jobs if they don’t feel safe doing so. The same people who oppose vaccine mandates and vaccine passports bemoan the fact that people are choosing not to work. 

    We cannot deny medical insurance or health care to individuals even when they make stupid decisions. I certainly wouldn’t want that decision to be in the hands of insurance carriers, given their history of past abuses of that discretion. When someone gets really sick, they get treated. Unfortunately that is a big strain on our health care system and it’s past the breaking point in some regions. But that just means more state and federal funds have to be directed to health care. 

    If you support the politicians who are arguing against vaccine mandates, you are furthering the damage and delaying our economic recovery. If you support the politicians who are arguing against vaccine mandates, you are furthering the increased costs to our health care system and increasing the risk to everyone who needs medical treatment of any kind.

    I am sick of people disparaging researchers and epidemiologists. It’s intellectually lazy and ultimately leads to adverse consequences for the public. Debates within the scientific community reflect the skepticism that is basic to applied science. Debates from outside of the scientific community usually just arise from ideology and don’t tend to be evidence-based.

    Arguments about the origin of the virus are pointless diversions and almost always arise from fringe factions. There is no evidence of a deliberate release.

