Victim’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies in Ongoing Jury Trial of Alleged Bike Thief/Killer

By Alex Jimenez

OAKLAND, CA – Witnesses took the stand in the trial of Richard Standley late Friday afternoon at the Rene C. Davidson/Alameda County Courthouse—the court heard from the victim’s ex-girlfriend and a few of the responding police officers.

Standley is being charged with murdering a man who chased him after Standley allegedly stole his bicycle on Sept. 14, 2017. The charges include murder, felony murder in possession of a firearm with a prior felony and second degree burglary.

(NOTE: Due to audio issues the court watcher was able to capture the testimony given by the victim’s ex-girlfriend, but experienced issues hearing the rest of the testimonies given by the officers.)

Defense attorney Anne Catherine Beles questioned the victim’s ex-girlfriend on how the events unfolded on the day of the incident.

According to the ex-girlfriend’s testimony, the incident happened in an underpass near the MacArthur Bart station in Oakland, CA, were she was living in an RV with her then-boyfriend. She had previously dated the victim, who was also living in the encampment; all three of them would be involved in the incident.

The ex-girlfriend confirmed that the bike in question belonged to the victim, and he was “working on it” the morning of the incident.

At some point at around 11:15 a.m. Standley allegedly snatched the bicycle and attempted to get away, said the witness, adding the victim pursued Standley. The ex-girlfriend and another person joined the chase.

Standley would end up falling off the bike, at which point he pulled out the gun and shot the victim who was right behind him in pursuit.

The victim “is still coming up behind him and then a gun gets pulled out,” asked defense attorney Beles to which the witness replied “yes.”

Defense counsel Beles then queried the witness, “And when he (the accused) fell off, were you going there to physically attack him?” And the ex-girlfriend/witness, with no hesitation, agreed that was her intention.

The witness was asked about the possible anger management issues of her current boyfriend—who was chasing the accused —and whether he appeared to be aggressive. The witness did not deny this sentiment.

Two police officers testified, including retired Police Officer Robert Moore and Officer Dardell Bussey.

Each was asked a similar question by both Beles and Deputy District Attorney Angelina Lisa Clay regarding the type of gun used and its functionality. According to the two officers, the weapon used was a revolver.

The trial is set to reconvene on Monday, Dec. 6, at 9:30 a.m. in Dept. 3.