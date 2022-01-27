Defendant Granted Release After Entering a Plea of Not Guilty

By Natalia Ruvalcaba

VENTURA, CA – In Ventura County Superior Court, Tuesday afternoon, Don Doxsee entered a plea of not guilty for possession, manufacturing, importing, or selling of metal or brass knuckles as a criminal offense and was granted release.

According to Deputy District Attorney Lauren Malan, the defendant is currently out on bail “on one open case.”

Don Doxsee faces a felony charge, yet Public Defender Matthew Terry asked that the defendant be released on his own recognizance, “O.R.”

“This is a felony, possession of metal knuckles (inaudible) he has no prior crimes of violence. He has a very limited criminal history,” explained PD Terry.

PD Terry explained, “He isn’t just out rampantly committing crimes. While he’s out on bond, he’s trying to make something of himself, doing the best he can.”

“He did not know it was a violation to possess the knuckles that he had,” PD Terry added.

The defendant was continually characterized as nonviolent and not dangerous to the public.

PD Terry reminded the court that Doxsee owns a home and is not a flight risk.

When asked by Judge Gilbert Romero about the charge that the defendant is currently out on, it was noted as Health and Safety Code section 11378.

This charge, section 11378, reports a felony offense for the possession of methamphetamine with the purpose of selling.

Terry answered to Judge Romero about the arrest explaining that the defendant told him, “He was picking up his car,” noting that it was likely from impound, and where he was met by police officers, “who asked to search him.”

The defendant was described as willing and told the police, “Yea, you have a right to search me,” which led to the discovery of the knuckles.

Judge Romero stated that the defendant “might be a good candidate for an O.R. release.”

The defendant was then granted release and discharged from custody.

