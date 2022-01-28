Breaking News
Wildfire Raging against California Necessitates More Funding on Restoration and Preparedness Vice President Harris Says

By Chujun Tang

 

SAN BERNARDINO, CA — Vice President Kamala Harris declared during her visit to San Bernardino on Friday that billions of dollars in federal funds would be dedicated to the mitigation of wildfires raging along the western coastline.

 

“It is about recognizing that we cannot, as a government or as a society or people who care, only respond in reaction to a moment of harm or danger,” said Harris, “We must also be able to use technology and common sense and the expertise of those on the ground to understand we have the tools to predict these wildfires ahead of time.”

Before her appearance, Harris took an aerial tour of the San Bernardino National Forest; the site of the El Dorado Fire in the fall of 2020, which burned nearly 23,000 acres and claimed the life of a firefighter. That fire season was the worst in California history in terms of acres burned. However, such disastrous wildfires have become more and more common, according to Tony Scardina, deputy regional forester for the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region.

Within hours of Harris’ announcement, her warnings were being substantiated. On Friday night, a fire started by a private burn and exacerbated by strong offshore winds swept over Big Sur’s Colorado Valley. The National Weather Service’s Bay Area Branch, in a tweet, described the fire as “stubborn” and “surreal.” It burned 700 acres, prompted evacuations of residents in the nearby town, and caused a portion of the oceanside Highway 1 to close.

Intensified by climate change, continuous droughts in coastal areas have created conditions ripe for burning. “More drought creates a longer fire season or even a continuous fire season through the year,” said Craig Clements, professor of meteorology at San Jose State University and director of the school’s Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center.

Facing severe damages in the past two years and potential dangers caused by extended drought, Harris announced that the Biden administration is committing 1.3 billion dollars to disaster relief funding, including 600 million dollars for California. That money will help support federal firefighter salaries, fund grants to create defensible space around communities, pay for burned area rehabilitation efforts, and reduce hazardous fuels.

 

The vice president also unveiled a 10-year plan to quadruple fuel reduction, to create a more resilient landscape and cut down on vegetation that could feed a sweeping wildfire and. The total cost is estimated to be roughly 50 billion dollars, 20 billion for national forest lands and 30 billion for non-national forest lands.

As the government invested enormously in post-fire rehabilitation, some scholars  express their concerns with pre-fire activities. “We are not, by any stretch, out of the hole when it comes to the drought situation. And so I think it’s prudent for water agencies to still be planning based on what they have at hand, and not by what or may not fall out of the sky over the next several months,” said Michael Wara, director of the climate and energy program at Stanford University’s Woods Institute for the Environment. 

He noted that most of the federal funds Harris announced for California would go into forest restoration and post-fire cleanup, as opposed to the preventive work like water conservation and meteorological monitoring.

“This money is more likely to be devoted to post-fire activities as opposed to what I think of as pre-fire activities, the things that we need to urgently do as a state and also the federal government needs to do … to reduce the risk of catastrophic fire,” said Wara.

 

4 thoughts on "Wildfire Raging against California Necessitates More Funding on Restoration and Preparedness Vice President Harris Says"

  1. Ron Oertel

    Rather than spending more on “restoration and preparedness”, we actually need to do less (in a sense).  Here’s an example of the latter:

    California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a decision by the Lake County Superior Court vacating Lake County’s approval of the proposed Guenoc Valley Mixed Use Planned Development (Guenoc Valley) Project. In today’s decision, Lake County Superior Court found that approval of the Guenoc Valley Project was based on an inadequate environmental review that failed to consider the Project’s impact on the surrounding community’s emergency evacuation routes in the event of wildfire in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act.

    The Guenoc Valley Project is a luxury resort and residential development project located on the 16,000-acre Guenoc Valley Ranch property in southeast Lake County, along the border of Napa County. As proposed, the Project would include up to 850 hotel rooms and resort apartments, 1,400 residences, and various resort amenities, along with an off-site workforce housing development and water well infrastructure. As the court noted, the Project is estimated to bring approximately 4,000 residents to the area, a significant population increase given the surrounding area’s existing population of approximately 10,000. The Guenoc Valley Project site is largely designated as a very high fire hazard severity zone, and was burned by wildfires in 1952, 1953, 1963, 1976, 1980, 1996, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2020.

    https://oag.ca.gov/news/press-releases/attorney-general-bonta-secures-court-decision-vacating-approval-lake-county

    It’s rather frightening that Lake county tried to approve this in the first place. Unfortunately, this type of thing is not unusual.

    I wonder how soon Paradise and parts of Santa Rosa will burn again, after they’re fully-rebuilt. “Paradise Strong”, as they say. Or, perhaps Tejon Ranch, after it’s built.

