Judge Snaps at Outspoken Man during Parole Violation Hearing

By Nora Dahl

MODESTO, CA – Paroled felon Curtis Palmer wasn’t shy about his frustration with court delays here in Stanislaus County Superior Court Monday—Judge Carrie Stephens was quick to shut him down.

Judge Stephens announced Palmer’s contested parole violation was about to be heard, but Palmer’s attorney was just standing in for Palmer’s official attorney, who had a medical issue.

With that, Palmer muttered under his breath, “Let’s hear the case, this week please.”

The prosecutor alerted the court that Palmer’s parole agent, Corey Johnson, was subpoenaed for the hearing, but was not present.

Judge Stephens sighed, and declared that parole hearings usually have to happen within 30 days of the violation, adding Palmer’s hearing was initially scheduled for Jan. 19, but had to be put over because Palmer was COVID-19 quarantined at the time.

Stephens then gestured to Palmer, stating, “We’re going to call your case once again as we understand what your agent’s availability is….”

Palmer grunted, muttering under his breath “F**k.”

Stephens narrowed her eyes. She coldly said, “I hope you didn’t say that word.”

Palmer huffed, “You guys always do this, f**king rescheduling bullsh*t…”

Fed up, the judge snapped at Palmer: “Ah okay, stop talking.”

Palmer growled, inaudibly whispering to himself.

Stephens asserted “You need to stop talking.”

Palmer reluctantly did, and was escorted out of the courtroom for a quick 30-minute break. He later meekly walked back into the courtroom, clearly aware of his outspoken mistakes and not saying a word.

Stephens also seemed refreshed, hopefully forgetting the exchange with Palmer, and was told the parole agent was not available Monday but would be available this upcoming Friday.

Judge Stephens gazed over the court, satisfied with this resolution, and ordered Palmer back Feb. 4, at 8:30 in the morning. The judge said she’d see Palmer then.

