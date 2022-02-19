Man Pleads No Contest to Felony Infliction of Corporal Injury on Spouse, Set to Move to Residential Treatment Facility after Court Deal

By Gwynneth Redemnn

WOODLAND, CA – Cangleska Standingelk pleaded no contest to the felony charge of inflicting corporal injury on his spouse and the reduced misdemeanor charge of identity theft Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court.

According to Deputy District Attorney Michael Vroman, Standingelk allegedly was involved in identity theft back in Aug 2019. He also had an enhancement charge for prior convictions in this case.

The identity theft that occurred resulted in less than a $100 loss to the victim, thus this felony was reduced to a misdemeanor in light of the plea.

In early May 2021, Standingelk was charged with a misdemeanor for assault and false identification to a peace officer.

Later in May 2021, Standingelk allegedly inflicted corporal injury on his spouse, although the DDA admitted that the injuries were “relatively minor.”

Standingelk pleaded no contest to the charge of inflicting corporal injury on his spouse and the reduced misdemeanor charge of identity theft. The other misdemeanor charges were dismissed in light of the plea.

To justify the dismissal of the misdemeanors and enhancement charges, DDA Vroman noted that Standingelk had not been involved in a felony offense since 2013 when he picked up his first strike offense.

Later, Deputy Public Defender David Muller requested Standingelk be released on a Cruz Waiver, stating that “[Standingelk] is fully aware as to the consequences of the Cruz Waiver should he commit an offense or not abide by the court’s directions.”

A Cruz Waiver would allow Standingelk to be released from custody while pending sentencing. However, if Standingelk violated the court’s order, he could be sentenced to the maximum sentence time.

PD Muller stated, “I believe in the interest of justice, it would appropriate for the court to release Mr. Standingelk.” Muller also asked the court to amend the current protective order for Standingelk’s spouse to a no harassing order.

DDA Vroman opposed the Cruz Waiver, claiming that when Standingelk was previously released on own recognizance, he failed to appear in court on multiple occasions.

PD Muller then noted a discussion he had with a probation officer about getting Standingelk into a residential treatment facility by the following Monday.

Judge David Rosenberg stated, “I kind of agree with Mr. Vroman,” citing the failure to appear in court as justification for not granting the Cruz Waiver.

“But if the parole officer can get Mr. Standingelk into the program as early as Monday, I’m amenable to indicating in the order that he can be released to his probation officer if a bed is available,” continued Judge Rosenberg.

Standingelk is to be released to a treatment facility by Monday. He is to appear in court on March 17 for receipt of the probation report and sentencing.

