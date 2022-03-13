Breaking News
Man Misses Court Hearing After Another Arrest; Attorney Asks for 1 Cent Warrant – Judge Balks, Sets $5,000 Warrant

in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
By Alex Jimenez

OAKLAND, CA- An Alameda man picked up an out of county arrest and has been held in custody since late February causing him to miss his hearing here last week – so his defense attorney requested a 1 cent warrant so he could be cited to appear back in Alameda County Superior Court.

(Note: The Vanguard does not usually disclose the names of those charged with misdemeanors and instead will refer to them as the accused.)

The accused has been charged with battery, carrying a concealed firearm, and cruelty to a child by inflicting injury. He was out on pretrial release supervision and cut off communication due to his incarceration in another county.

According to Deputy Public Defender Shaylan Cleveland, the accused was arrested on Feb. 26 on a felony vandalism warrant and was taken into custody in San Mateo, however no charges have been filed as of yet.

“ I do understand that the new arrest is a violation but I would like the courts to take into consideration that there is no new case,” said Cleveland.

PD Cleveland asked for a 1 cent bail if the courts were inclined to issue a warrant so that he might be cited to appear back in Alameda. Cleveland added that “his non-contact was due to incarceration” since Feb. 26.

“The new arrest is supposedly a DV (domestic violence) arrest which causes me enormous concern,” said Judge Morris Jacobson who also wanted more clarity as to how and why there was a warrant issued in a different county.

PD Cleveland told the judge that she could not find any additional information because there was no public defender to contact there and couldn’t track down his defense counsel.

Judge Morris acknowledged Cleveland’s assertion that the arrest did not lead to new charges, but will revoke pretrial services and issue a $5,000 bench warrant to get him back to court to resolve the matter.

