New Mental Health Services for Youth K-12

County-School partnership receives $4 million state grant for student mental health

Special to the Vanguard

“There is an urgent need to expand access to mental health services to students across the county. We are fortunate to be able to partner with county leaders on this key initiative.” – Garth Lewis, County Superintendent

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

6:00 – 7:30 PM on Zoom

Featuring Tony Kildare, Clinical Manager of the Child, Youth, and Family Branch of Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency and Garth Lewis, County Superintendent.

Speakers will provide an update on the K-12 School Partnership Program to expand mental health services to children throughout the county, improve outcomes for Yolo County youth, and promote awareness regarding mental health issues. Since 2017, the county has increased Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) funding by 53 percent to directly support mental health in schools. The MHSA was approved by California voters in 2004 and implemented a one percent income tax to support mental health services. In addition, the state’s 2019 budget allocated $40 million in one-time funding for school-county mental health partnerships through the Mental Health Student Services Act (MHSSA). In October 2020, Yolo County was awarded $4 million through this competitive grant process to implement and grow the K-12 School Partnership Program.

The event is free and open to parents, healthcare providers, educators, and other community members interested in the mental health of our children and youth. Register at www.namiyolo.org/fwg2022.

This is part of the First Wednesday Gathering series by NAMI Yolo County. Upcoming topics are:

April 6: Stress Reduction Techniques with Nicole Carter, LCSW

May 4: When a Judge Has a Mental Illness—Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Serving Successfully on the Bench with Hon. Timothy Fall, Yolo County Superior Court Judge

June 1: Housing & Homelessness in Yolo County with Julie Freitas and Nadia Agnoli, Yolo County Homeless and SUD Services

NAMI Yolo County’s First Wednesday Gatherings are a part of an ongoing commitment to grassroots community education. These events are opportunities to increase collaboration in the mental health community, improve outreach to diverse populations, and ensure attendees stay up to date and informed about issues important to the mental health community. All First Wednesday Gatherings are free to attend. Details are at www.namiyolo.org/fwg2022.