Odd Fellows to hold Music for Natalie 2022 on April 2nd

Breaking News, City of Davis, Letters and Brief Announcements
The Davis Odd Fellows invite the community to ‘Music for Natalie 2022’ on Saturday April 2nd from 12 to 5 pm at the Odd Fellows Lodge at 415 Second Street in downtown Davis.  The event will be held outdoors at the back of the Odd Fellows and Lyons Realty properties.

Music for Natalie is free and open to all.  As one Lodge member said, “Music for Natalie is an opportunity to celebrate the memory of Officer Corona.  Her service to our community was special.  We hope our scholarship program will encourage others to serve in similar ways”.  There will be Handheld Sweet & Savory Pies, lemonade, a beer garden, and live music by local bands Major Six, Mike Blanchard and the Californios, and the Natalie Cortez Band.  The music starts at 1 pm.

Music for Natalie is held annually and is part of the Odd Fellows’ outreach for the Officer Natalie Corona Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship program was started to help high school seniors who want to follow in Natalie’s footsteps and is funded by an endowment started by the Davis Odd Fellows Lodge. Information about the program and how to donate will be available at the event and also at the link below.

https://www.davislodge.org/officer-natalie-corona-odd-fellows-memorial-scholarship/

Sign up for