Davis City Council To Consider 2022 Legislative Agenda – Including Infrastructure, Affordable Housing and Crisis Now Funding

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Back in 2019, the Davis City Council adopted its first legislative platform recognizing the need to more actively lobby the state legislature for funding and other legislative change.

The result of that was ultimately “an additional $2.7 million for the Interstate-80/Richards Boulevard Interchange Improvement Project, resolved a parking issue at the Amtrak Station, and paved the way for fruitful staff discussions with the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) and the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) on Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) processes.”

The 2021 platform, supported several successful actions as well including obtaining $20 million in federal assistance to address the coronavirus pandemic and to offset its negative fiscal impacts on the City of Davis. There was also the award of an “$86 million federal grant to address severe traffic problems on the Yolo Causeway; $2.8 million in state parks funding to build a new water-efficient splash pad and memorial in Central Park; and $57 million in new state funding now being allocated statewide to support efforts to divert organics and safe and edible foods from our landfills to address climate change.”

The Council Subcommittee of Councilmember Dan Carson and Vice Mayor Lucas Frerichs, in consultation with City staff, are proposing the following 2022 Legislative Platform:

Infrastructure Bills. Track, and advocate for, proposed bills and allocations of funding from recent federal infrastructure legislation and the 2021-22 adopted state budget that address funding for infrastructure needs. This includes broadband networks that could improve speed, reliability, and affordability of broadband access for residential and commercial users and local government agencies and schools; maintenance of local streets and roads and bike paths; and new transportation infrastructure needed to address traffic safety concerns and encourage active transportation modes such as walking and bicycling as well as public transit. New plazas and street improvements could make downtown more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly and spark the economic revival envisioned in our draft Downtown Specific Plan. Likewise, projects envisioned in the nearly completed Reimagine Russell plan or other corridor plans could reduce traffic conflicts among bicyclists, pedestrians, transit busses and cars. Implementation of Safe Routes to School on local Davis streets would also be a high priority. A $10 billion transportation package offered by the Assembly includes additional local funding for road repair work that could help close the funding gap we face for these important infrastructure needs. Continue to support ACA 1 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, to lower the necessary voter threshold to approve revenues for affordable housing and public infrastructure projects.

I-80 Corridor. Remain directly engaged in supporting Caltrans’ efforts to implement the Yolo I-80 Corridor Improvement The $86 million award of federal funds for the project was achieved with effective advocacy in partnership with our Yolo County, federal and state representatives, and SACOG. These funds will provide a strong and substantial start for the Yolo Causeway project. But additional resources would be helpful to implementing the full vision of a multi-modal approach to transportation solutions, including active transportation and public transportation modes, that Caltrans is pursuing.

East Chiles/I-80 Flood Protection. Support efforts to secure state funding to address serious flooding that occurs in the vicinity of the Chiles Road off-ramp and the Vic Fazio Wildlife Area where water runoff from I-80 collects in water retention basins owned by CalTrans. Funding is needed to complete alternatives analysis to determine a viable outfall discharge option, prepare design plans, acquire approvals, and construct Yolo County has submitted a proposal to Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and Davis has supported the request.

Taxpayer Protection and Accountability Oppose the Taxpayer Protection and Accountability Act, which is now being circulated for the November 2022 ballot. It would impose additional restrictions on the city’s ability to levy tax and fee revenues needed for the support of critical public services like police and fire protection.