$100,000 Bail for Man with Prior Vehicular Manslaughter Conviction that Judge Called ‘Wake-Up Call’

By Kate Hsu

VENTURA, CA – Gerardo Arreola appeared before Judge Nancy L. Ayres in Ventura County Mental Health Court for a bail review and pretrial release screening Tuesday, charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior vehicular manslaughter conviction.

The judge kept Arreola in custody on $100,000 bail, charging his prior manslaughter conviction for driving drunk was a “wake-up call to never drink and drive again.”

Deputy Public Defender Riley Anapol requested a pretrial release on defendant’s own recognizance (OR) and a reduction in bail amount, arguing Arreola’s prior conviction was in 2017. In addition, he asked the court to take into account Arreola’s role as a single father who has to take care of his daughter.

In response, Judge Ayres rejected PD Anapol’s claims and noted Arreola’s previous felony DUI charges, directly resulting in a death and a serious bodily injury, charging, “If that wasn’t enough of a wake-up call to never drink and drive again, I don’t know what would be?”

Judge Ayre concluded the pretrial assessment places Arreola in the high risk category, and he continues to pose a serious danger to the community. As a result, she declined to reduce the bail or approve OR release.

The final bail amount was scheduled at $100,000. The terms for release were set on prohibition to driving and drinking, and also an installation of a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device.

Next court date is May 25.

