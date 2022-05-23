Davis LWV Offers Pros and Cons on Measure H

Special to the Vanguard

For almost two decades, Davis has studied options for an innovation park with the goal of leveraging UC Davis’ international reputation for academic and research advancements in agriculture, biotech, green-tech, and food science research. Four options studied initially appeared to be viable, but these have since been reduced to one.

One side sees new jobs, housing, and city revenue. The other sees traffic gridlock, growing demand for housing, and exaggerated economic benefits.

Davis voters will decide on June 7 whether to annex agricultural land for the Davis Innovation and Sustainability Center (DiSC 2022). This is a scaled-down version of a project defeated by Davis voters two years ago.

To help voters decide for themselves how to vote on the new proposal, the League of Women Voters (LWV) Davis Area has prepared a nonpartisan Pros and Cons on Measure H.

In table form, the document provides a summary of the pro-and-con arguments on important issues: impact on city and school revenue, the environment, housing, jobs, traffic and impact on the downtown. An overview and history of the project also are provided.

The document can be viewed at bit.ly/MeasureHProCon.

More information about the Davis League—and a copy of the document—are available on the organization’s website at: lwvdavisarea.org.