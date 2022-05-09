Man Believes Numerous Misdemeanor Charges Should be Dropped, Not Satisfied with Appointed Public Defender

By Gracy Joslin

WOODLAND, CA – A man in court here in Yolo County Superior Court last Friday believes all charges currently against him should be dropped and repeatedly demanded a new public defender.

Judge Tom Dyer eventually requested the accused be muted on zoom.

(The Vanguard is not using the man’s name because all charges are petty misdemeanors).

The list of misdemeanor charges include calling 911 with the intent to annoy or harass, failure to obey an officer after being stopped for running a stop sign, two trespassing charges, maintaining public nuisance and falsely reporting an emergency.

When his case was called, the accused stated there are no witnesses to prove what he is being charged with and asked why he is still dealing with this because he feels all charges should have been dropped.

Judge Dyer attempted to speak, but the accused continued to ignore him and kept talking over him leading to Judge Dyer asking he be muted.

In addition, he reminded the accused that everything he said could be used against him.

The man is transient and resides in Davis, and Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia stated that it has been difficult to maintain contact with him. She requested that all his misdemeanor cases and charges be handled in one hearing in which Judge Dyer agreed to set for May 17.