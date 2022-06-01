Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Leaving Organization

Special to the Vanguard

Woodland, CA – In a move that will stun many in the community, The Yolo Food Bank (YFB) board of directors on Monday announced that Michael Bisch is no longer serving as executive director and is leaving the organization effective immediately. Bisch has served in the role since 2018.

“Our board has decided that the organization needs to move in a different direction and that the first step in that process is to install a new executive director,” said YFB Board Member Kate Stille. “We’re very appreciative of the work that Michael did over the past four years to help put the Food Bank on a positive path forward, and we wish him the best of luck.”

The board also announced that it is immediately starting a search for a new executive director.

“The Yolo Food Bank is on very solid footing and with the talent and skills of our dedicated employees, and the continued support of our donors and volunteers, we’re confident moving forward that we’ll build further on our success in serving the Yolo County community,” said Stille.