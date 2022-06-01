Breaking News
Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Leaving Organization

Breaking News, Food Justice, Yolo County
(2) Comments
Yolo Food Bank’s “Eat Well Yolo” farmers market style food distribution in West Sacramento

Special to the Vanguard

Woodland, CA – In a move that will stun many in the community, The Yolo Food Bank (YFB) board of directors on Monday announced that Michael Bisch is no longer serving as executive director and is leaving the organization effective immediately. Bisch has served in the role since 2018.

“Our board has decided that the organization needs to move in a different direction and that the first step in that process is to install a new executive director,” said YFB Board Member Kate Stille. “We’re very appreciative of the work that Michael did over the past four years to help put the Food Bank on a positive path forward, and we wish him the best of luck.”

The board also announced that it is immediately starting a search for a new executive director.

“The Yolo Food Bank is on very solid footing and with the talent and skills of our dedicated employees, and the continued support of our donors and volunteers, we’re confident moving forward that we’ll build further on our success in serving the Yolo County community,” said Stille.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

2 thoughts on “Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Leaving Organization”

    1. Bill Marshall

      Yes, and the loss of Joy Cohan, besides, awhile back…

      As a donor, thought Michael and Joy were great for the food bank, and its apparent close interaction with other local groups (ex. STEAC), and Sacramento efforts…

      I hope the Board finds two replacements of at least equal competencies…

