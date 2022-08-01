Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 160 – Akhi Johnson Discussing Reshaping Prosecution Initiative

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News
Leave a comment
33 Views
Share:

This week on Everyday Injustice we visit with Akhi Johnson, Director of the Vera Institute of Justice’s Reshaping Prosecution project.  Vera just issued a new RFP (request for proposal) to elected prosecutors interested in making reforms.

Johnson discussed the RFP and also the new policy direction of thinking about public safety as community health.  We discussed the future of reform-minded DAs in the wake of the Chesa Boudin recall, and the challenges faced by other prosecutors like Larry Krasner and George Gascón.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for