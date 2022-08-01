Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 160 – Akhi Johnson Discussing Reshaping Prosecution Initiative

This week on Everyday Injustice we visit with Akhi Johnson, Director of the Vera Institute of Justice’s Reshaping Prosecution project. Vera just issued a new RFP (request for proposal) to elected prosecutors interested in making reforms.

Johnson discussed the RFP and also the new policy direction of thinking about public safety as community health. We discussed the future of reform-minded DAs in the wake of the Chesa Boudin recall, and the challenges faced by other prosecutors like Larry Krasner and George Gascón.