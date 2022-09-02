Court Rules in Favor of Protesters in 2020 BLM Case Recusing the SLO DA’s Office

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

An appellate court this week ruled in favor of the respondents, Tianna Arata, et al, college protesters who face criminal charges for marching through the City of San Luis Obispo following the murder of George Floyd, Jr., in 2020. The court at the time took the unusual step of granting a motion to recuse District Attorney Dan Dow’s office from the case because of Dow’s well-publicized association with critics of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As the trial court stated: “[N]o defendant is entitled to a prosecutor to which they are politically or socially or ideologically aligned.”

“The men and woman charged here,” however, “are entitled to a prosecution not clouded by political or personal advantage to the prosecutor.”

The appellate court this week ruled “substantial evidence supported the trial court’s determination that Dow and his office were not likely to treat respondents fairly.” The court then affirmed the order granting the motion to recuse.

The protests in San Luis Obispo were one of many to take place throughout the country. The protest was organized by local college students in the wake of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department.

In San Luis Obispo, “Images of marchers surrounding cars on Highway 101 appeared in national media outlets. Serious injury was narrowly avoided on at least two occasions when motorists attempted to drive around them.”

Prosecutors describe Tianna Arata as the “marchers’ de facto leader” and she faced 13 misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment, obstruction of a thoroughfare, unlawful assembly, and disturbing the peace.

Arata moved to disqualify the entire District Attorney’s Office from prosecuting her case. The other respondents joined the motion.

The motion described DA Dow as “aligned with right-wing conservative political organizations and fundamentalist religious groups that seek to vilify the Black Lives Matter [BLM] movement.”

In addition, they “argued Dow’s antipathy toward BLM-inspired protests slanted his office’s investigation and motivated him to file charges against Arata and her codefendants.”

The trial court granted the motion and directed the Attorney General to represent the People going forward.

The trial court described four key pieces of evidence.

First, “August 11, 2020 – Mr. Dow appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins. Mr. Perkins of the Family Research Council has described the Black Lives Matter movement as a ‘Marxist’ group who promote ‘cop killings, prostitution, anti-Semitism, anarchy, and the suppression of speech and religion.’”

Second, “September 4, 2020 – Mr. Dow explained his charging decision in the ‘Protect Paso’ Facebook group. Documents attached showed animosity to the Black Lives Matter group – their Constitutional right. These claim that the BLM movement is ‘domestic terrorism;’ ‘down right evil, no brains or souls,’ and posted pictures of a BLM billboard burning in flames. Members of the group have discussed their skills as hunters and claim they will use these skills to protect Dan Dow, and ‘protect our own.’”

Third, “September 4, 2020 – Mr. and Mrs. Dow sent out a campaign fundraising request via email on his birthday. This email sought financial campaign contributions and stated, ‘Dan needs to know more than ever that you support him, and he really needs your financial support so he can keep leading the fight in SLO County against the wacky defund the police movement and anarchist groups that are trying to undermine the rule of law and public safety in our community.’

“‘We had planned his kickoff re-election campaign fundraiser to be this month, but due to COVID and all the crazy protest activity, we were not able to pull it off.’ The fundraiser continues, ‘You can send Dan a Happy Birthday message in the comments section when you make a generous financial contribution TODAY to his campaign for reelection.’ ‘Your support will help to ensure that Dan will continue in spite of the ‘defund police’ and George Soros type of opposition happening against DA’s all over the state and nation.’ The exhibit shows that this was ‘Paid for by Dan Dow for District Attorney 2022 FPPC ID #1361413.’”

Fourth, “October 11, 2020, Mr. Dow appears alongside Candace Owens and spoke at a fundraiser for the ‘New California,’ a secessionist organization. At the event, Ms. Owens called BLM ‘one of the most racist movements that ever existed in this country.’ When questioned, Mr. Dow wrote a letter to the Tribune advising, ‘Candace Owens is a bright and intelligent, fearless woman and a role model for young women everywhere.’ Mr. Dow has been quoted as stating that ‘She speaks the truth.’”

