Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 166: Why Innocent People Can’t Get Out of Prison

Northeastern University Professor Daniel Medwed’s book Barred comes out on September 20.  The book focuses on the wrongly-convicted people who are unable to overcome the criminal legal system and prove their innocence in the eyes of the system.

As others have noted, due to systemic problems it is easy to wrongly convict—and very difficult to correct on the back end.

Medwed discusses both ways to improve the system on the front end and ways that the system can correct wrongful convictions on the back end.

