Accused with Multiple Felony Cases Thanks Judge for Taking Chance on Him

By Hannah Adams and Fatimah Patel

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Tom M. Dyer signed off on a probation case transfer for Andrew Stewart in Yolo County Superior Court late last week—and Stewart thanked the judge for his help.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Stewart was charged with one felony count of evading a peace officer with reckless driving and one misdemeanor charge of misrepresenting oneself as a peace officer. A prior serious felony conviction served as a sentencing enhancement and a strike on his record.

Stewart’s misdemeanor charge was dismissed, and he pleaded no contest to the felony charge.

Although he admitted to his prior felony conviction, his strike was also dismissed by the court in light of his good behavior, namely because he followed through on his plea agreement conditions regarding testing and drug treatment.

By exhibiting model behavior during his sentence, Stewart became eligible for probation in spite of his felony record.

Appearing before the court, Stewart requested he serve the remainder of his probation in the state of Washington. Dyer, with the help of Deputy District Attorney Michelle Serafin and Defense Attorney Michael Van Zandt, modified some of the conditions of Stewart’s probation.

Judge Dyer made sure to point out key similarities and differences between California and Washington state laws, mainly regarding the terms of Stewart’s probation.

The judge noted the use of marijuana—either medical or recreational—is legal in both states, and reminded Stewart he would have to bring that issue up with the probation officer.

Dyer added Stewart must complete 16 hours of community service per month and will be subject to at least one test for illegal drugs and illicit substances per month.

Upon agreeing to these conditions and other parameters set by the court, Stewart was set to receive a travel pass from the probation department. He thanked Dyer for taking a chance on him with this probation opportunity.

“I’d like to say thank you, Your Honor. If I could go back and change what I did I would, but this experience has completely changed my life for the better. Thank you for the opportunity; I appreciate it,” said Stewart.

In response to Stewart’s remarks, Dyer finished the court hearing with words of encouragement for Stewart, “Well, a lot of people have been impressed by what you’ve done, and so for your efforts today I can congratulate you. But obviously, you have the rest of your life to prove yourself.”

In California, Stewart’s case is now closed—all following probation procedures will be held in Washington.