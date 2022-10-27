In Custody, but Accused Still Fails to Show in Court to Face Host of Misdemeanors

By Leila Katibah

SANTA BARBARA, CA – A woman charged with a host of misdemeanors, although currently in custody for violating probation, still managed not to appear for her scheduled arraignment hearing Wednesday morning in Dept. 8 of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The accused—whom The Vanguard won’t name because the charges are not felonies—was most recently arrested for several misdemeanors, including three counts of commercial shoplifting less than $950, trespassing by refusing to leave private property, drinking in public and violation of promise to appear in court.

These alleged acts occurred while the accused is on felony probation. In Oct. 2021, the accused was convicted of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and petty theft, and subsequently sentenced to felony probation.

She was also facing charges of second-degree robbery and trespassing on private property, along with enhancements for serious or violent felonies.

However, Judge Michael Corrozzo dismissed those charges, citing furtherance of justice, allowing him to dismiss the case without the request of the accused or defense attorney.

But Wednesday, the accused was supposed to be present in court for the misdemeanor charges in violation of the felony probation. She didn’t make it.

Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca asked Deputy Public Defender Mary Huft, “I believe that (accused) indicated that she did not wish to be present, that you can appear for her?”

“Yes, and she’d like to return on Friday for arraignment,” answered DPD Huft.

Judge Montes de Oca determined the cases will reconvene on Friday, with time waived and bail as previously set, noting they will discuss “if there were any new cases brought up.”

DPD Huft clarified for the record there has been only one new charge since the last hearing, referencing one of the counts of commercial shoplifting.