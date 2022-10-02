Tree advice webinar coming up Thursday October 6

Join Tree Davis, the Rancho Yolo and Village Homes Homeowner associations, and Cool Davis, for a special webinar on Urban Forestry for Your Neighborhood focused on caring for our urban forest, selecting trees, and climate ready landscaping.

* Urban Forestry for Your Neighborhood

* Thursday, Oct 6, 2022

* 2pm to 4pm

* Online Zoom webinar

Don Shor, Dr. Greg McPherson, and Emily Griswold will discuss principles and practices of tree selection, care, and establishment. They will share an update on Tree Davis programs and ideas for climate-ready landscaping with and around new trees. We’ll explore local resources such as the Central Park Gardens and the UC Davis Arboretum.

Come with your questions, ideas, and concerns about your neighborhood forest!

Info here: https://www.cooldavis.org/2022/08/30/urban-forestry-for-your-neighborhood-webinar-oct-6/

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://cooldavis.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlcu6uqj0rEtVUhEDJLKahstgqeJ1O-SWe

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.