Bail Bond Company Rescinds Bail, Man Facing DUI Jailed on $50K Bail

By Citlalli Florez

MODESTO, CA – A man – who didn’t have legal representation in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week – found himself being carted off to jail on $50,000 bail after his bail bond company withdrew his bail during the man’s arraignment for driving under the influence with prior violations.

When the accused tried to explain, Judge Shawn Bessey stopped him, telling the accused, “this is not your deal.”

During the hearing the owner of a bail bond company spoke in court to have the accused remanded or to have his bail exonerated.

The bail bond owner said she had no contact with him, doesn’t know his current information, or where he lives.

The owner added the accused told her that he doesn’t have his business any longer and his co-signer was his wife, but he is now separated from her.

The owner of the bail bond company called the accused a “liability.”

The accused was forced to surrender in court. Bail was set at $50,000. When the Judge asked if he was able to hire an attorney, the man responded that he could not. A public defender was assigned to the case.