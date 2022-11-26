Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Bail Bond Company Rescinds Bail, Man Facing DUI Jailed on $50K Bail

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
35 Views
Share:

By Citlalli Florez

MODESTO, CA – A man – who didn’t have legal representation in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week – found himself being carted off to jail on $50,000 bail after his bail bond company withdrew his bail during the man’s arraignment for driving under the influence with prior violations.

When the accused tried to explain, Judge Shawn Bessey stopped him, telling the accused, “this is not your deal.”

During the hearing the owner of a bail bond company spoke in court to have the accused remanded or to have his bail exonerated.

The bail bond owner said she had no contact with him, doesn’t know his current information, or where he lives.

The owner added the accused told her that he doesn’t have his business any longer and his co-signer was his wife, but he is now separated from her.

The owner of the bail bond company called the accused a “liability.”

The accused was forced to surrender in court. Bail was set at $50,000. When the Judge asked if he was able to hire an attorney, the man responded that he could not.  A public defender was assigned to the case.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Citlalli Florez is a 4th year undergraduate at the University of California, Berkeley. She is currently majoring in Legal Studies, Chicana/o Studies, and Art Practice. She intends to attend law school in the future with the purpose of gaining skills to further serve her community.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for