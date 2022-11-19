Latest Yolo Release Shows Lead Still Growing for Partida and Vaitla

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It is now really over – though for all practical reasons, it was over on the first drop of the ballots on Election Night and certainly by Tuesday.

According to a release by the Yolo Elections office, “As of Tuesday, the Elections Office had processed 54,050 ballots, today’s update included an additional 11,445 ballots. The total number of ballots remaining to be processed during the canvass period is 3,995.”

“We project certifying the November 8, 2022 General Election and providing final official results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022,” said Jesse Salinas.

The results in Davis are what they have been. Gloria Partida’s lead has expanded to more than 1200 votes 62.3 to 37.7 percent.

In District 1, Bapu Vaitla more than doubled up incumbent Dan Carson with a more than 1400 vote lead and 60.2 to 26.9 percent lead.

Kelsey Fortune held about steady at just under 13 percent of the vote.

The next shoe to drop will occur after Lucas Frerichs is sworn in as County Supervisor in January. That will necessitate a temporary appointment and then a special election.