Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Latest Yolo Release Shows Lead Still Growing for Partida and Vaitla

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections
Leave a comment
54 Views
Share:
Bapu Vaitla

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It is now really over – though for all practical reasons, it was over on the first drop of the ballots on Election Night and certainly by Tuesday.

According to a release by the Yolo Elections office, “As of Tuesday, the Elections Office had processed 54,050 ballots, today’s update included an additional 11,445 ballots. The total number of ballots remaining to be processed during the canvass period is 3,995.”

“We project certifying the November 8, 2022 General Election and providing final official results on Wednesday, November 30, 2022,” said Jesse Salinas.

The results in Davis are what they have been.  Gloria Partida’s lead has expanded to more than 1200 votes 62.3 to 37.7 percent.

In District 1, Bapu Vaitla more than doubled up incumbent Dan Carson with a more than 1400 vote lead and 60.2 to 26.9 percent lead.

Kelsey Fortune held about steady at just under 13 percent of the vote.

The next shoe to drop will occur after Lucas Frerichs is sworn in as County Supervisor in January.  That will necessitate a temporary appointment and then a special election.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for