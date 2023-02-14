Breaking News
Attorney Angrily Objects to Decision to Refuse Bail to Client

in: Breaking News, Court Watch
By Destiny Gurrola

MODESTO, CA – Defense Attorney Gilbert Somera angrily charged here in Stanislaus County Superior Court last week it was unjust to have his client’s bail refused because the court suspected the monies were obtained through illegal means.

During the hearing of the case, as Judge Dawna Reeves was getting ready to move forward, Somera attempted to clarify the accused was able to post bail, but was being denied.

It was then noted the bondsman, who was available and able to post bail for the accused, was in court as a witness to corroborate the fact the accused was able to post bail using the bondsman.

Attorney Somera exclaimed, “No, your honor, I understand but let the record show…” then finished the phrase explaining how unjust he felt it was to still hold bail based on a code that is used to withhold money obtained through illegal activities, when the bail man was sitting in court to prove that the money was being otherwise obtained.

The defense counsel noted the court was putting an “undue burden” on his client.  

The court agreed to revisit the issue Feb. 15.  

