Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Bill Introduced That Would Ban the Use of a Dangerous Restraint Technique against Students

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Education, State of California
Leave a comment
97 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – The fallout from the tragic death of 13-year-old Max Benson, a Davis resident who died after being restrained by staff at Guiding Hands in 2018.  The incident prompted the school to be shut down and staff to be criminally prosecuted.

Now state legislators are attempting to ensure that such tragedies will never happen again.  In a bill introduced this week by Senator Dave Cortese, schools would be banned from using a dangerous form of physical restraint against students.

According to Cortese, “Unfortunately, prone restraint is often used on students with special needs. In 2018, a 13-year-old student with autism died at an El Dorado Hills school after being held in a prone restraint for over an hour.

“Prone restraint is an outdated and barbaric form of discipline that has no place in our classrooms,” said Senator Cortese, a member of the Senate Education Committee. “Instead of prone restraint, educators should respond to students that appear to pose a threat to themselves or others with positive behavioral interventions that keep all students safe.”

The U.S. Department of Education recommends banning the use of prone restraints, and 21 states have prohibited this form of physical restraint on all students. In 2018, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 2657, which only permitted teachers or school staff to use behavioral restraints or seclusion when a student’s behavior posed a clear and present danger of serious physical harm to the pupil or others.

California law currently allows prone restraint to be used in schools by “trained personnel,” stipulating that staff must observe the pupil for any signs of physical distress throughout the use of prone restraint, and that the student’s hands cannot be held or restrained behind their back. SB 483 builds upon the safety goals of AB 2657 by banning all uses of the prone restraint.

In 2019, The Sacramento Bee found that prone restraints are often used on students with special needs and used at a higher rate for Black students.

David Forderer, a disability rights advocate and Regional Advisory Committee Member with the California State Council on Developmental Disabilities, recalled his personal experience with prone restraint in middle school. “I don’t want anyone else to go through that experience,” Forderer said. “I didn’t know what they were going to do, I was powerless. This was in junior high and I remember this experience very clearly. It still haunts me a great deal.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for