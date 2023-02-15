Los Angeles District Attorney Announces Police Sergeant Charged with Reckless Driving, Causing Serious Injury 

By Belen Avelar

LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles Police Sergeant Ruby Aguirre was charged with reckless driving while on duty, causing serious injuries to a motorist in South Los Angeles, announced Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón last Friday.

“Sworn police officers have a duty and responsibility to obey all laws when they are on the job and in uniform,” said Gascón, adding “Thankfully, no one died in the incident, but this will leave an enduring mark on the victim.”

Gascón’s office of the Bureau of Victims Services is offering available services or resources to help the victim recover, he said.

Sergeant Aguirre was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, causing serious injury. Aguirre’s next arraignment is set for April 17 in Department 48 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On May 6, 2021, Aguirre was responding to a vehicle pursuit call when she allegedly ran a red light at the intersection, causing her to strike a sedan on Jefferson Boulevard and Western Avenue. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, but survived, said the district attorney.