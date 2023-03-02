Commentary: Growing Up Is Imperative, but Won’t Solve Our Housing Problem

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – This weekend there was an op-ed that argued, “Davis must grow up, not out.” In it, Judy Corbett, Robert Thayer, Stephen Wheeler and James Zanetto argue that the council looking at ways of “pre-approving housing developments on sites at the periphery of Davis in order to meet the city’s long-term ‘regional housing needs’ allocation runs counter to the entire momentum of urban development economics and city finance.”

They argue, “The two-pronged realities of the climate crisis and city budget shortfalls caused by low-density peripheral development demonstrate that Davis must now confront the fallacy of continued, sprawled development.

“Instead, we must concentrate on building up the downtown core (and upzoning existing neighborhood shopping centers) with mixed use development and dense urban-centric housing. This is what we mean by ‘growing up,’ both literally and figuratively.”

While I certainly don’t oppose dense infill, particularly in the core, I wonder how practical is such an approach?

The first problem: they continue to perpetuate the myth that the PG&E parcel is a possibility.

They write, “The PG&E parcel will be a tremendous asset to this redevelopment strategy when it eventually becomes available.”

Even if you believe that somehow the parcel will “eventually” become available, it’s certainly not a short term solution.

The second problem is neighborhood opposition to densification. The demise of the University Commons project is a perfect illustration of why this strategy is fraught. On paper, the University Mall was the perfect location for high density redevelopment—you have an underutilized parcel, across the street from the university and across the street from another seven-story building and yet there was pushback by the immediate adjacent neighborhood and the council compromised, which ultimately led to the project not penciling out.

It’s now coming back as commercial only.

While I agree with the need for density, infill is just as contentious as peripheral—perhaps even more so except for the lack of a required public vote.

The demise of Commons also demonstrates another problem—construction costs make infill and density difficult. In order to pencil out, the Commons project needed to be around seven stories. Right now construction costs, land costs, and financing makes it hard to do redevelopment and densification.

The margins and rate of return is not there to sustain the amount that we need.

And that leads to a fourth problem here—affordable housing.

The authors of the piece did not seem to recognize that the reason the council is starting to look at peripheral housing again, and in particular exemptions for affordable housing, was that the consultant report showed how difficult it will be to build affordable housing on infill projects, given construction costs and the decline of subsidies from the state and federal government.

The consultant report showed it would be very difficult to reach 15 percent affordable on infill projects. And while you might be able to build dense infill in Davis in the core and in places like the University Mall and the like, the margins are such that getting to 15 percent affordable is problematic.

Corbett et al. acknowledge that “there is a significant need for increased affordable housing, but any consideration of peripheral housing sites should be part of a much needed updating of the city’s General Plan in the context of a community-wide discussion.”

I agree that the consideration of changes to land use policies should take place within the framework of a General Plan update. But at the same time, let’s not kid ourselves—the city has been looking at how it can reach the required allotment of affordable housing in the current RHNA cycle and is much more concerned longer term for the next cycle.

Corbett and her co-authors write, “We are not opposed to the city growing as may be required to meet our ‘housing needs,’ but perimeter growth should only occur after infill densification opportunities are achieved.”

While that sounds good, and, in principle, I agree, where I think they fall short here is in recognizing that we are already in large part exhausting our densification ability.

For example, in the current Housing Element, the city projects a significant percentage of new housing in the core. While I have argued that the new Downtown Plan with mixed-use potential is going to be more difficult to achieve than is presented in the plan, the fact is that the city has already counted that housing toward meeting current RHNA requirements, including for affordable housing.

Beyond that, the PG&E site is impractical, and the Fifth Street Corp. yard limited even if it ends up being practical.

In short, I think the council has already exhausted most of their feasible short-term options for densification. The cost and fiscal considerations mean that affordable housing is going to have to be decided based on land dedication rather than attempting to bleed more from inclusionary housing.

Corbett et al. conclude: “It is always easier for Council members to cave into the developer pressure to build yet another peripheral development, just because it takes less effort and seems like a short-term housing band aid.

“But the long-term, fiscally and environmentally sound alternative is to develop a dense, mixed use, walkable, urban core and compact mixed use, walkable neighborhoods. We need a council with a long-term vision for our community. Davis must grow up, not out.”

I agree that Davis must continue to grow up, but believe that we have likely maxed out a lot of our infill potential already and that the solutions put forth here have either already been implemented or are not of short term feasibility.