Commentary: Growing Up Is Imperative, but Won’t Solve Our Housing Problem

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
University Commons: the mixed-use project has been shelved

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – This weekend there was an op-ed that argued, “Davis must grow up, not out.”  In it, Judy Corbett, Robert Thayer, Stephen Wheeler and James Zanetto argue that the council looking at ways of “pre-approving housing developments on sites at the periphery of Davis in order to meet the city’s long-term ‘regional housing needs’ allocation runs counter to the entire momentum of urban development economics and city finance.”

They argue, “The two-pronged realities of the climate crisis and city budget shortfalls caused by low-density peripheral development demonstrate that Davis must now confront the fallacy of continued, sprawled development.

“Instead, we must concentrate on building up the downtown core (and upzoning existing neighborhood shopping centers) with mixed use development and dense urban-centric housing. This is what we mean by ‘growing up,’ both literally and figuratively.”

While I certainly don’t oppose dense infill, particularly in the core, I wonder how practical is such an approach?

The first problem: they continue to perpetuate the myth that the PG&E parcel is a possibility.

They write, “The PG&E parcel will be a tremendous asset to this redevelopment strategy when it eventually becomes available.”

Even if you believe that somehow the parcel will “eventually” become available, it’s certainly not a short term solution.

The second problem is neighborhood opposition to densification.  The demise of the University Commons project is a perfect illustration of why this strategy is fraught.  On paper, the University Mall was the perfect location for high density redevelopment—you have an underutilized parcel, across the street from the university and across the street from another seven-story building and yet there was pushback by the immediate adjacent neighborhood and the council compromised, which ultimately led to the project not penciling out.

It’s now coming back as commercial only.

While I agree with the need for density, infill is just as contentious as peripheral—perhaps even more so except for the lack of a required public vote.

The demise of Commons also demonstrates another problem—construction costs make infill and density difficult.  In order to pencil out, the Commons project needed to be around seven stories.  Right now construction costs, land costs, and financing makes it hard to do redevelopment and densification.

The margins and rate of return is not there to sustain the amount that we need.

And that leads to a fourth problem here—affordable housing.

The authors of the piece did not seem to recognize that the reason the council is starting to look at peripheral housing again, and in particular exemptions for affordable housing, was that the consultant report showed how difficult it will be to build affordable housing on infill projects, given construction costs and the decline of subsidies from the state and federal government.

The consultant report showed it would be very difficult to reach 15 percent affordable on infill projects.  And while you might be able to build dense infill in Davis in the core and in places like the University Mall and the like, the margins are such that getting to 15 percent affordable is problematic.

Corbett et al. acknowledge that “there is a significant need for increased affordable housing, but any consideration of peripheral housing sites should be part of a much needed updating of the city’s General Plan in the context of a community-wide discussion.”

I agree that the consideration of changes to land use policies should take place within the framework of a General Plan update.  But at the same time, let’s not kid ourselves—the city has been looking at how it can reach the required allotment of affordable housing in the current RHNA cycle and is much more concerned longer term for the next cycle.

Corbett and her co-authors write, “We are not opposed to the city growing as may be required to meet our ‘housing needs,’ but perimeter growth should only occur after infill densification opportunities are achieved.”

While that sounds good, and, in principle, I agree, where I think they fall short here is in recognizing that we are already in large part exhausting our densification ability.

For example, in the current Housing Element, the city projects a significant percentage of new housing in the core.  While I have argued that the new Downtown Plan with mixed-use potential is going to be more difficult to achieve than is presented in the plan, the fact is that the city has already counted that housing toward meeting current RHNA requirements, including for affordable housing.

Beyond that, the PG&E site is impractical, and the Fifth Street Corp. yard limited even if it ends up being practical.

In short, I think the council has already exhausted most of their feasible short-term options for densification.  The cost and fiscal considerations mean that affordable housing is going to have to be decided based on land dedication rather than attempting to bleed more from inclusionary housing.

Corbett et al. conclude: “It is always easier for Council members to cave into the developer pressure to build yet another peripheral development, just because it takes less effort and seems like a short-term housing band aid.

“But the long-term, fiscally and environmentally sound alternative is to develop a dense, mixed use, walkable, urban core and compact mixed use, walkable neighborhoods. We need a council with a long-term vision for our community.  Davis must grow up, not out.”

I agree that Davis must continue to grow up, but believe that we have likely maxed out a lot of our infill potential already and that the solutions put forth here have either already been implemented or are not of short term feasibility.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

7 thoughts on “Commentary: Growing Up Is Imperative, but Won’t Solve Our Housing Problem”

  1. Don Shor

    Here is the 5th Street corporation yard. It is a little more than 3 acres.

    Please note that there are residences directly to the north of it that will be shaded by any buildings taller than 2 – 3 stories.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Thanks for posting that. So three acres isn’t going to solve anything, not even enough to put a land dedication site on it.

  2. Ron Oertel

    The council will fail (badly) if it tries to mess with Measure J.

    The state’s efforts will also fail (statewide).  And that will occur THIS cycle, let alone the next cycle.  Watch and see.

    Davis doesn’t have a “housing problem”.

    Any state Affordable housing funds that aren’t used in Davis are then available elsewhere, where the need might actually be greater.

    The state itself is LOSING population.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I predict if the council is unable to revise Measure J to make it more workable for affordable housing, the state will step in.

      1. Ron Oertel

        Measure J already has an exemption for Affordable housing.  That exemption hasn’t been “needed” (and still isn’t needed).

        I understand that Measure J was written very-carefully, as the RHNA requirements existed when it was written, as well.

        Again, most cities that are subject to the state’s requirements are NOT expanding outward.  Given that this is factually true, the state has no justification to single-out Davis.

        Maybe it’s time for the state (and their developer friends) to “put up, or shut up” regarding any threats. I do believe that the more they push this type of threat, the more they’ll ultimately lose. Again, there are organized efforts underway to take control back from the state.

        The state’s efforts are focused on infill (primarily coastal cities), in a declining-population state. Many of those cities are actively fighting the state.

        The war is still in its early stages. So, even if someone successfully undermines Measure J, you can be sure that the war will not end at that point. If anything, that’s when it “begins”.

        Let’s see how it unfolds. It may not lead to a full-blown war, as developments aren’t “penciling out” regardless.

        But keep up the fear-mongering. Maybe it will work for you and the council, but I doubt it.

         

  3. Ron Oertel

    I suspect that neither the council nor a developer is going to be running a “successful” campaign to either undermine Measure J, or approve a development by using threats to Measure J, itself.  My guess is that voters don’t like to be threatened in such a manner, and are not likely to vote out of “fear” of a government that’s SUPPOSED to be representing them.

    And any “legal” win they might have will set their cause further back than the Mace Ranch debacle.

    In addition, they’d likely have to ensure that their development proposal (used to challenge Measure J) would need to contain enough Affordable housing that even their “pencils” would shudder at the finances.  That is, after they’ve incurred years of legal expenses.

    But again, Davis isn’t in this fight (alone).  Those concerned about the state/developer efforts may need to work as a “team” with other cities and counties that are fighting the state.

    Here’s one such group:

    https://ourneighborhoodvoices.com/

    But yeah, I’ll be “reporting for duty” at least, depending upon how this plays out. For now, I’ll just sit back and find amusement regarding the cities which actually ARE fighting the state. As they say, “you go, girl”.

    My guess is that the biggest factor in all of this is the housing and economic downturn, itself. No way does the state even come close to forcing communities to build what they have in mind. Even David acknowledges this.

