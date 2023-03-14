Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Sets $50,000 Bail Despite Accused’s Claim of Inability to Pay

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch
Leave a comment
23 Views
Share:

By Leslie Acevedo and Fatimah Patel

VENTURA, CA – Despite his attorney stating his client “can’t afford any type of bail,” a judge here last Friday in Ventura County Superior Court set bail at $50,000.

Represented by Assistant Public Defender Matthew Benitez, the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges, all felonies related to possession of a firearm. He also denied any and all priors and special allegations associated with this case, including a prior serious or violent felony.

Presiding Judge Patricia A. Murphy ruled that it was “necessary for public safety to impose bail at $50,000.”

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Yeaton requested the accused be referred to probation for a pretrial risk assessment.

Clay was remanded to custody of the Sheriff in lieu of the $50,000 bail with a bail review this week, and preliminary March 23.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Leslie Acevedo is a senior undergraduate student at California State University, Long Beach, majoring in Criminology/Criminal Justice. She intends to pursue a Master's Degree in Forensic Science or Criminal Justice. She aspires to become a forensic investigator.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for