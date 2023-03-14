Judge Sets $50,000 Bail Despite Accused’s Claim of Inability to Pay

By Leslie Acevedo and Fatimah Patel

VENTURA, CA – Despite his attorney stating his client “can’t afford any type of bail,” a judge here last Friday in Ventura County Superior Court set bail at $50,000.

Represented by Assistant Public Defender Matthew Benitez, the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges, all felonies related to possession of a firearm. He also denied any and all priors and special allegations associated with this case, including a prior serious or violent felony.

Presiding Judge Patricia A. Murphy ruled that it was “necessary for public safety to impose bail at $50,000.”

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Yeaton requested the accused be referred to probation for a pretrial risk assessment.

Clay was remanded to custody of the Sheriff in lieu of the $50,000 bail with a bail review this week, and preliminary March 23.