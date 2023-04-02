Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

2 Whittier Police Detectives Charged with Assault for 2020 On-Duty Shooting that Left Unarmed Man Paralyzed

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
15 Views
Share:
PC: shawncalhoun
via Flickr Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic License.

By Paloma Sifuentes

WHITTIER, CA – Two former Whittier police detectives have been arrested and charged in the 2020 shooting that left an unarmed man paralyzed, said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón Wednesday.

Gascón said Cynthia Lopez has been charged with two felony counts of assault under the color of authority and one felony count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm shooting at an occupied vehicle.

And, Gascón named Salvador Murillo has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and one felony count of assault under the color of authority.

Gascón explained that, on April 30,2020, both officers were on duty when they noticed a vehicle that resembled one from a robbery committed by a female at a Walmart a month prior.

Nicholas Carrillo was pulled over by the officers in an alleyway, and, said Gascón, when Carrillo tried to reverse, he bumped into the front of the officers’ vehicle.

Lopez fired at the rear windshield while Carrillo was still in the driver’s seat, and as he allegedly started to flee she shot at him two more times, missing.

Both Lopez and Murillo started to chase after Carrillo as he fled. The victim started to climb a six-foot fence and as he was doing so, Murillo fired several more shots, two of them hitting Carrillo’s back. One of the shots had left him paralyzed from the waist down, said Gascón, noting

Carrillo was unarmed and no firearm was found in his vehicle.

“Police are afforded great power and with that power comes great responsibility. Human life is precious and you should never use lethal force unless it’s necessary in defense of human life,” said DA Gascón.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Paloma Sifuentes is a Senior at California State University, Long Beach majoring in Criminal Justice. She plans on attending law school after she graduates with her bachelors degree in the spring of 2023. She is very passionate about Criminal Law and intends on working as an associates attorney in a law firm after law school.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for