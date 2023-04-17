Man Charged with Murder in Stabbing Death of Tech Executive Robert Lee

By Kaylee Pearlman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced last week murder charges have been filed against Nima Momeni in the murder of Robert Lee—a technology executive who founded the mobile payment company Cash App and previously worked at Square.

Per a DA press release, “Mr. Momeni has been charged with murder…with an allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon (knife) in the commission of this crime.”

According to news reports, on the morning of April 4, 2023, at 2:35 am, San Francisco police responded to a call for a stabbing, and “officers arrived on scene and located the victim…suffering from apparent stab wounds.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries…despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The press release said, “Mr. Momeni has been in custody since his arrest…prosecutors will seek pre-trial detention in this case because of the extreme public safety risk he poses.”

The DA statement noted, “Momeni faces 26 years to life in prison.”

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins stated, “I know acts of violence like this shake our communities…With this arrest, we will now work to bring justice and closure for Mr. Lee’s family, friends and our city that has been gripped by this case.”

Attorney Jenkins concludes that “my office is working closely with law enforcement agencies and our other city partners every day to enhance and improve public safety in San Francisco.”