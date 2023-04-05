Breaking News
Reform Advocates Call for Transparency in Arrest of San Jose Cop Union Executive Director on Drug Smuggling Charges

By Vaiva Utaraite

SAN JOSE, CA – Justice reform advocates are calling for full transparency after Joanne Marian Segovia, executive director of the San Jose Police Union for nearly 20 years, was recently arrested by the U.S. Dept. of Justice for attempting to import synthetic opioids from overseas, including fentanyl.

https://www.davisvanguard.org/2023/03/doj-charges-san-jose-police-officer-exec-director-with-illegal-drug-importing/

A demand for a “thorough investigation” was made by Desiree Victor, Contra Costa County director of the Young Women’s Freedom Center.

“Segovia’s actions have caused immense harm to vulnerable communities, and she must be held accountable. This is an example of how police systems try to preserve themselves by causing community destruction and then criminalizing those communities,” said Victor.

Segovia’s actions were part of a much larger scheme, which involved selling them throughout the United States, according to federal authorities.

Analisa Ruiz, policy director for the Young Women’s Freedom Center, charged, “It is disgraceful that while politicians wage another war on drugs to further criminalize Black and Brown communities affected by the fentanyl crisis, those tasked with enforcing these policies are directly involved in bringing the drug into our communities and even detention facilities.

“This is a reminder that as long as the funding and power lie in the hands of law enforcement, our communities will not be safe. We cannot simply ‘reform’ a system built on racism, corruption, and oppression. Our people deserve better,” said Ruiz.

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases.

