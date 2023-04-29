Stevante Clark Comes Face-to-Face at Golden 1 with Officer Who Killed His Brother

By Robert J Hansen

Stevante Clark went to the Golden 1 Center for game five of the Kings and Warriors playoff series last Wednesday, and he confronted the man that killed his brother, Stephon Clark.

“I’m sad. I’m upset. It messed up my whole day. I’m ruined. This is the first time I have ever seen this cop in my life. I’ve never seen Terrance Mercadal in person,” Clark told ABC10.

On March 18, 2018, Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers, which included Officer Mercadal, in his grandmother’s backyard after running from police.

Stephon was unarmed and posed no threat to the officers and his death sparked protests and outrage across the city.

The Clark family released a statement on Friday that said they were deeply disappointed that the Sacramento Kings would use Stephon’s name without first connecting with them.

“In the wake of Stephon’s death, the Kings organization announced the creation of the Team Summit organization, which was ostensibly created to address issues of police brutality and racial injustice,” the statement said.

The Clark family said the Kings have done little to address these issues.

“They have continued to employ the officer who killed Stephon Clark,” the statement said. It is a slap in the face to the Clark family and the community that the Kings would use the name of Stephon Clark to promote their organization while simultaneously employing the officer who killed him.

They are demanding that the Kings organization stop using Stephon Clark’s name without first connecting with them and demanding that the King’s organization fire Officer Mercadal.

Stevante Clark called on the Sacramento Police Department to fire the officers who killed his brother.

“They have shown that they cannot be trusted to protect and serve our community,” Clark said.

The Sacramento Police Department released a statement after the incident.

“The shooting has been investigated at the local, state, and federal level,” the statement said. “In each investigation, the shooting was found to be within the law. Terrence Mercadal remains an active employee with the Sacramento Police Department.”

Only the department has jurisdiction over where police officers are assigned, according to the police.

Clark also called on the Sacramento Kings to stop creating organizations founded on “the blood of my brother.”

He said while the Kings continue to hire the same cops who killed Stephon to work their games, they cannot claim to support his family or the community.

“We will not rest until justice is served for Stephon Clark.

“We will not stop fighting until the Sacramento Police Department is held accountable for its actions,” Clark said.