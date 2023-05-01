Yolo Youth Commission Hosting a Workshop in Davis

YOUth voice matters! If you are in middle school or high school, come through to help our community figure out where $2.2 million in funding should go to support children, youth, and families.

The workshops will be a free 2-hour session with different activities and an opportunity to win raffle prizes. Register for the Davis or Woodland session with the QR code or use the link! Workshops are held in partnership with the Roadmap to the Future.

Register: bit.ly/yoloyouth

ON MAY 6TH AT 11 AM A WORKSHOP WILL BE HELD AT THE DAVIS VETERANS MEMORIAL CENTER