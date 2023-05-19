COURT WATCH: Pregnant Woman Accused of 2nd Degree Robbery Kept in Jail with $100K Bail to ‘Protect Public’

By Audrey Sawyer and Leslie Garcia

WOODLAND, CA — A pregnant woman facing alleged felony charges of second degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony (with an enhancement of an alleged prior strike) found herself here in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday with bail set at the identical amount as a co-accused, $100,000.

Defense Attorney David Nelson argued the accused lives in the Sacramento area and that she is currently pregnant.

The accused told Nelson she currently has a case out of Sacramento and was put on probation. Nelson continued to advocate the accused will make all court appearances and that he is not aware of any holds on her at this time.

Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais noted the accused was on probation on a (Penal Code section) 211 (theft using force), and argues the accused then came to Yolo County and committed another “211.”

According to Wais, it is alleged that the accused and others approached a store together. The approximate time of being inside the store was 25 minutes, explaining, “When one of the codefendants goes to the cash register, he attempted to pay with a card, but the machine asked for a pin. He got upset when the clerk refused to run this credit without identification.”



At the moment of this occurrence, Wais alleges the accused was in the makeup aisle and putting items into a backpack and that a third individual with them began to exit the store, along with the accused, before they were then intercepted by the clerk.

The DDA said the clerk told the accused she needed to pay for those items and that the police would need to be called. Wais said the other codefendant came over and tackled the clerk and told them to not touch the accused.

The prosecutor added the accused left the store with the merchandise, and the co-accused was apprehended later. Both are on probation. The DDA then argued that both of them are public safety risks and that they “continue to commit felonies and serious felonies, while being supervised in the community.”

Defense Attorney Nelson said the accused has appeared in Sacramento throughout her process and is on probation there for charges there.

DDA Wais argues, “The accused knows when she goes in with this codefendant that they are going to engage with force and violence that she picks up and conceals. While on probation, the thought she would do that right away shows no court order will get her to comply.”

Judge Daniel Wolk says that $100,000 will also apply for the accused in this matter, arguing that a lesser quantity of bail will not “reasonably protect the public.”