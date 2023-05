This week on Everyday Injustice features Marvin Zalman, a retired professor from Wayne State University in Detroit. Zalman talked about his role in establishing statewide sentencing guidelines and how it inadvertently paved the way for the tough on crime era.

He also discussed how the tough on crime era helped lead to high levels of wrongful convictions.

Listen as Professor Zalman discusses his work and how that work led to mass incarceration.