Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Paying for Autopsies for Police Related Deaths

By The Vanguard Staff

ATLANTA, GA – Former NFL star quarterback Colin Kaepernick—in effect, blackballed because he protested police violence by refusing to stand for the National Anthem—will pay for an independent autopsy of Lashawn Thompson, a Georgia jail inmate who died last year while covered in insects, according to an NPR story earlier this month quoting civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Apparently, said NPR, “Kaepernick has paid for other autopsies. Last year, Kaepernick launched the Autopsy Initiative, offered through his Know Your Rights Camp organization—free, secondary autopsies to family members of anyone whose death is ‘police-related.’”

“The Autopsy Initiative is one important step toward ensuring that family members have access to accurate and forensically verifiable information about the cause of death of their loved one in their time of need,” said Kaepernick, according to NPR.

NPR said Kaepernick personally reached out to Thompson’s family to offer his support, quoting Crump, who said, “We want to thank Colin Kaepernick for helping this family get to the truth and soon,” at a news conference outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where Thompson had died.

NPR recounted that “Thompson, 35, was found dead in September 2022 after being held at the jail’s psychiatric wing for about three months. At the time, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that the cause of his death was ‘undetermined,’ but his family says the jail’s deplorable conditions played a role.”

“Not only was Thompson’s cell filthy, but his body was covered in insect bites, including on his ears, mouth and nose,” Crump said in a statement, adding, “It is completely unacceptable to force inmates to live in appalling conditions where they are subjected to insects, grime, and infections. No one should be treated that way.”

NPR quoted Attorney Michael Harper, who is also representing Thompson’s family, charging the inmate was “eaten alive by insects and bed bugs.”