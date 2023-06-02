Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

A Discussion on Hate – Attacks on the LGBTQ+ Community in Davis

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News
(19) Comments
122 Views
Share:

By Isabella Navarrette

DAVIS, CA – The Human Relations Commission gathered on May 25 to provide a public forum for discussing hate incidents occurring in the Davis community.

 

Commission Member Connor Gorman began the dialogue by refreshing the commission on the context of the hateful incidents, which were related to an upsurge of transphobic activity in the city. Gorman claimed that the issue has “been escalating, and is continuing to escalate,” and that this is “very similar to what is being pushed around the country.”

 

On the topic of transphobia in Davis, Jordan Varney, who is the Vice Chair of the Commission, added that a hate group in Davis that is “spearheading the transphobia movement” had previously held a book-banning meeting in the library—demonstrating that the group’s agenda does not end at just transphobia.

 

Broadening this discussion, the Council Liaison Gloria Partida touched again on the idea of this growing hateful movement, and how this is part of a larger organized group designed to “disrupt political platforms” and “swing platforms more to the right.”

 

Partida continued by mentioning an upcoming rainbow crosswalk painting project that has been met with much opposition from certain members of the Davis community.

 

“This group keeps asserting that they are not a hate group,” stated Partida, but continued that the actions and attitudes held by the group are hateful to the affected members of the Davis community.

 

This sentiment was met with agreement from Commissioner Robin Muhammad, stating that this agenda in Davis is “not a new thing,” and is meant to “provoke violence” with the use of hateful rhetoric.

 

In relation to this rhetoric, Commission Chair NJ Mvondo added that “there is a difference between standing up for your rights and attacking someone else’s rights,” and that this type of hateful movement is an attack on the LGBTQ members of the community.

 

Drawing large emphasis on the importance of building community, Mvondo encouraged that “as a community, we continue to find ways to show solidarity.”

 

Especially in a town like Davis, hate groups of this nature have to work to essentially “make hate palatable,” as noted by Varney. So although the majority of the community does not hold their agenda, hate groups operate regardless.

 

On the topic of hateful resistance, Partida mentioned the distribution of pride posters to stores in the community, and an incident where a business was met with harassment from a community member in response to the poster. Muhammad chalked this confrontation to “a form of intimidation” used by certain people who are in opposition to Pride.

 

To this, Gorman claimed that although these individual acts may just be a form of intimidation in Davis, there is a “history of how fascism takes hold” and how these hateful movements will not just stop at intimidation.

 

After addressing the large-scale implications of hate groups in the nation, the conversation returned to instances in Davis. Kate Snow, a DJUSD ex officio, claims that the rainbow crosswalk painting project is a way of “showing our LBGT population, and our whole population, that everyone is welcome.”

 

Mvondo added that there is a “political layer” to these discussions as well and that recent transgender attacks are ultimately “denying peoples’ humanity.”

 

The discussion ended with Mvondo drawing attention to the community’s resources, specifically referencing the “Davis Phoenix Coalition,” and “Queer Youth Group” within the coalition mentioned by Varney. Mvondo urged the Davis community to “keep sharing resources” and “help people feel that they belong to a community.”

Share:

About The Author

Related posts

19 thoughts on “A Discussion on Hate – Attacks on the LGBTQ+ Community in Davis”

  1. Keith Olsen

    This group keeps asserting that they are not a hate group,

    This sentiment was met with agreement from Commissioner Robin Muhammad, stating that this agenda in Davis is “not a new thing,” and is meant to “provoke violence” with the use of hateful rhetoric.

    I feel this is a huge stretch saying that parents who are concerned about their children being groomed or indoctrinated and feel that parents should not be left out of any decisions about their child’s sexuality are trying to provoke violence. I think it’s time to tamp down the rhetoric.

     

    1. David Greenwald

      While I think it is a legitimate concern – parental notification – it’s not a local issue. moreover, that particular issue is only one of a broad constellation of issues and finally, I am not sure there is an easy resolution to it as I explained in some detail last time you made this comment.

      2. Don Shor

        Casually adopting and normalizing a phrase that suggests that people who are gay or trans are all incipient pedophiles is hate speech. It doesn’t belong on here, it doesn’t belong in reasonable discourse, and people who believe it is occurring are irrational and deluded. You are trying to normalize a phrase that is inherently hateful. Using hateful rhetoric, as you have done, leads to violence. It normalizes hostile behavior towards those who are being ostracized. You need to understand that it is not acceptable and stop trying to rationalize or defend it.

        1. Keith Olsen

          Casually adopting and normalizing a phrase that suggests that people who are gay or trans are all incipient pedophiles is hate speech.

          Woah, where was that said or even inferred.  Quit twisting people’s words.

        2. Keith Olsen

          What do you think the term “groom” refers to?

          I thought it meant leading or coercing into a direction.  For instance if a child was confused about their sexuality that someone might lead them into thinking they were gay when they might not have been.  Now that I look up the definition I see that I’m wrong.

        1. Keith Olsen

          You mean you think that ideology is a filter for people’s views? That’s stunning.

          Exactly, so why do you downplay people’s concerns that you might see coming from the right?

          1. David Greenwald

            I don’t downplay concerns because they come from the right. I downplay concerns that I think lack validity or are not based on data or solid evidence. For example, I think the parental notification issue is a legitimate concern. I think the “grooming” issue is not a legitimate concern.

    2. Ron Oertel

      Do you mean like this one?

      Casually adopting and normalizing a phrase that suggests that people who are gay or trans are all incipient pedophiles is hate speech. It doesn’t belong on here, it doesn’t belong in reasonable discourse, and people who believe it is occurring are irrational and deluded. You are trying to normalize a phrase that is inherently hateful. Using hateful rhetoric, as you have done, leads to violence. It normalizes hostile behavior towards those who are being ostracized. You need to understand that it is not acceptable and stop trying to rationalize or defend it.

      I don’t like the term either, but (truth be told), don’t view it as an “attack”.  Hatred?  Maybe.

      Of course, it could be argued that they’re not inferring pedophilia, but I think that’s a stretch. But “grooming” does have other meanings, as well – which one could argue “do” apply regarding the issue.

      For that matter, “who” in the community routinely uses this term in the first place? And if they do, so what?

       

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for