A Discussion on Hate – Attacks on the LGBTQ+ Community in Davis

By Isabella Navarrette

DAVIS, CA – The Human Relations Commission gathered on May 25 to provide a public forum for discussing hate incidents occurring in the Davis community.

Commission Member Connor Gorman began the dialogue by refreshing the commission on the context of the hateful incidents, which were related to an upsurge of transphobic activity in the city. Gorman claimed that the issue has “been escalating, and is continuing to escalate,” and that this is “very similar to what is being pushed around the country.”

On the topic of transphobia in Davis, Jordan Varney, who is the Vice Chair of the Commission, added that a hate group in Davis that is “spearheading the transphobia movement” had previously held a book-banning meeting in the library—demonstrating that the group’s agenda does not end at just transphobia.

Broadening this discussion, the Council Liaison Gloria Partida touched again on the idea of this growing hateful movement, and how this is part of a larger organized group designed to “disrupt political platforms” and “swing platforms more to the right.”

Partida continued by mentioning an upcoming rainbow crosswalk painting project that has been met with much opposition from certain members of the Davis community.

“This group keeps asserting that they are not a hate group,” stated Partida, but continued that the actions and attitudes held by the group are hateful to the affected members of the Davis community.

This sentiment was met with agreement from Commissioner Robin Muhammad, stating that this agenda in Davis is “not a new thing,” and is meant to “provoke violence” with the use of hateful rhetoric.

In relation to this rhetoric, Commission Chair NJ Mvondo added that “there is a difference between standing up for your rights and attacking someone else’s rights,” and that this type of hateful movement is an attack on the LGBTQ members of the community.

Drawing large emphasis on the importance of building community, Mvondo encouraged that “as a community, we continue to find ways to show solidarity.”

Especially in a town like Davis, hate groups of this nature have to work to essentially “make hate palatable,” as noted by Varney. So although the majority of the community does not hold their agenda, hate groups operate regardless.

On the topic of hateful resistance, Partida mentioned the distribution of pride posters to stores in the community, and an incident where a business was met with harassment from a community member in response to the poster. Muhammad chalked this confrontation to “a form of intimidation” used by certain people who are in opposition to Pride.

To this, Gorman claimed that although these individual acts may just be a form of intimidation in Davis, there is a “history of how fascism takes hold” and how these hateful movements will not just stop at intimidation.

After addressing the large-scale implications of hate groups in the nation, the conversation returned to instances in Davis. Kate Snow, a DJUSD ex officio, claims that the rainbow crosswalk painting project is a way of “showing our LBGT population, and our whole population, that everyone is welcome.”

Mvondo added that there is a “political layer” to these discussions as well and that recent transgender attacks are ultimately “denying peoples’ humanity.”

The discussion ended with Mvondo drawing attention to the community’s resources, specifically referencing the “Davis Phoenix Coalition,” and “Queer Youth Group” within the coalition mentioned by Varney. Mvondo urged the Davis community to “keep sharing resources” and “help people feel that they belong to a community.”