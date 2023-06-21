Largest Homeless Study in Quarter Century Finds California Unhoused Mostly Products of ‘Cost of Housing’

By Crescenzo Vellucci

The Vanguard Sacramento Bureau

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The largest representative study of homelessness in the U.S. in more than quarter century – since the 1990s – was released Thursday, focusing on California where the study said 30 percent of the homeless live and half of the unsheltered reside – nearly 200,000 are homeless in the state.

The conclusions disclosed by the University of California, San Francisco Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative (BHHI) study found that it’s the “cost of housing” that leaves most of the unhoused out in the streets.

The study charged, “the cost of housing had simply become unsustainable. Participants reported a median monthly household income of $960 in the six months prior to their homelessness, and most believed that either rental subsidies or one-time financial help would have prevented their homelessness.”

“The results of the study confirm that far too many Californians experience homelessness because they cannot afford housing,” said Margot Kushel, MD, Director, UCSF BHHI and principal investigator of CASPEH. “Through thousands of survey responses and hundreds of in-depth interviews, the study’s findings reflect the incalculable personal costs of homelessness. Our policy recommendations aim to inform solutions to the homelessness crisis.”

The study also found that Black and Native Americans are “dramatically overrepresented,” and California’s unhouse population if “aging,” with 47 percent of all adults 50 years of age and older.

“Contrary to myths of homeless migrants, most (homeless) were Californians: 90 percent of participants lost their last housing in California and 75 percent of participants live in the same county as where they were last housed. Nine out of ten spent time unsheltered since they became homeless. The median length of homelessness was 22 months,” the study noted.

The 96-page report added one in five participants entered homelessness from an institution,” finding “Of those who hadn’t been in an institution, 60 percent came from situations where they weren’t leaseholders, such as doubling up with family or friends. Participants were disconnected from the job market and services, but almost half were looking for work.”

“As we drive toward addressing the health and housing needs of Californian’s experiencing homelessness, this study reinforces the importance of comprehensive and integrated supports,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency.

The study also found “Participants had experienced multiple forms of trauma throughout their life, increasing their vulnerability to homelessness and contributing to their mental health and substance use challenges. Two-thirds reported current mental health symptoms and more than a third experienced physical or sexual violence during this episode of homelessness.”

“More than a third had visited an Emergency Department in the prior six months. One in five who used substances reported that they wanted substance use treatment—but couldn’t get it,” the study said.

Based on the CASPEH findings, BHHI offered six recommendations:

“• Increase access to housing affordable to extremely low-income households making less than 30 percent of the Area Median Income: (1) produce more housing affordable to the lowest-income renters; (2) expand rental subsidies (e.g., Housing Choice Vouchers); and (3) ease use of subsidies (e.g., increase housing navigation services, create and enforce anti-discrimination laws).

• Expand targeted homelessness prevention, such as financial supports and legal assistance at, (1) places where people receive other services, including social service agencies, healthcare settings, domestic violence services, and community organizations; and (2) institutional exits (jails, prisons, drug treatment). Expand and strengthen eviction protections.

• Provide robust supports to match the behavioral health needs of the population, by (1) increasing access to low barrier mental health, substance use, and harm reduction services during episodes of homelessness; and (2) staffing permanent supportive housing with evidence-based models, such as pathways to housing, assertive community treatment, and intensive case management.

• Increase household incomes through evidence-based employment supports such as training, support for job search and transportation, and provide outreach to help those experiencing homelessness sign up for eligible benefits.

• Increase outreach and service delivery to people experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

• Embed a racial equity approach in all aspects of homeless system service delivery.”

“Homelessness is devastating to health and well-being. Participants’ experiences were difficult and marked by significant health challenges, high use of drugs and alcohol, frequent victimization, and interactions with the criminal justice system. For the most part, participants were disconnected from the job market and services,” the study emphasized.

The report noted most participants were unsheltered, 21 percent living in vehicles, 57 percent without one and those in shelters were happy with them, but 41 percent said while they wanted shelter, they had no access.

Participants in the study “reported poor health and many health challenges,” with 45 percent in poor or fair health, with nearly a quarter with “mobility limitation,” and 60 percent with chronic disease.

Women of reproductive are reporting pregnancy was common, with 26 percent claiming they gave birth while homeless and nearly 10 percent currently pregnant

“Substance use, particularly methamphetamine use, was common; few received treatment. Many participants reported using drugs and alcohol to help them cope with the circumstances of homelessness,” the study found.

And, “nearly one third of participants reported a jail stay during this episode of homelessness. Participants reported that homelessness left them more vulnerable to violence. More than one third of all participants experienced either physical (36 percent) or sexual (10 percent) violence during this episode of homelessness. Cis-women (16 percent) and transgender or non-binary individuals (35%) were more likely to experience sexual violence,” the study added.

Nearly all participants “expressed an interest in obtaining housing, but faced barriers. Nearly nine in 10 participants noted housing costs as a barrier to re-entering permanent housing. Other barriers included lack of necessary documentation, discrimination, prior evictions, poor credit history, challenges associated with physical or behavioral health conditions, and family considerations (such as having enough space for their children),” the study said.

The study also found homeless “believed that financial assistance would help them obtain housing and exit homelessness. Eighty-six percent thought that a monthly subsidy of $300-$500 a month would help them

re-enter housing. Ninety-five percent thought a lump-sum payment of $5,000-$10,000 would help them. Ninety-six percent thought that a Housing Choice Voucher (or similar rental subsidy) would help them re-enter housing.”

“Having experienced homelessness firsthand, I vividly recall the relentless fight for survival, the pervasive shame that haunted me, and my unsuccessful endeavors to overcome homelessness on my own,” said Claudine Sipili, a member of the CASPEH Lived Expertise Board. “The study holds great significance for me because it aims to provide a more comprehensive understanding of homelessness.”

The study surveyed about 3,200 people and held 365 in-depth interviews to determine that Californians experience homelessness chiefly because they cannot afford housing, said Kushel, adding the study found more than 171,000 people are homeless daily in California.