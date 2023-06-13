Breaking News
Third Project Filed for G St Corridor

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – We are still waiting for the Davis Ace project to officially drop, but between that, 4th and G, and the Lumberyards, Davis is looking at 454 units of housing just on the G St. corridor.

The city received the letter from Opterra Law on June 8 but officially posted the project on Monday.  The site is filed as a preliminary application pursuant to the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, but also as a Builder’s Remedy project with 20 percent affordable.

According to the letter: “The Project proposes to demolish the existing movie theater, which is no longer in use, and replace it with 114 new apartments, including 20 percent of the units as affordable units for lower income households.”

It’s a mixed-use project as well, including “approximately 3,800 square feet of street-facing retail uses as well as a variety of ground-floor residential amenities including an outdoor plaza, fitness center, and enclosed bike storage.”

The letter notes, “The Project has been designed to fit seamlessly within the existing urban context.”

Because of its proximity to the existing parking garage, the project will not have to build any additional parking.  They indicate that “tenants will be able to rent parking spaces as necessary.”

The retail space will remain on the southwestern corner of the project.

The project will include a mix of unit sizes, “including thirty studio apartments, forty 1-bedroom apartments, thirty-two 2-bedroom apartments, and twelve 3- bedroom apartments.”

Twenty-three apartments will be for lower-income households.

Under the Downtown Specific Plan, “The Project complies with the City of Davis (“City”) Downtown Specific Plan and it qualifies for a density bonus pursuant to state law.”

Further, “by including 20% of the units for low-income households, the Project qualifies for two incentives or concessions from local development standards.”

The project as designed, however, “only proposes to use one concession, seeking relief from the maximum height standard.”

The applicant reserves “the right to use the second incentive or concession as may be necessary.”

The letter notes, “We anticipate that the Project application will be reviewed pursuant to the processes articulated by the Specific Plan. Because the Project proposes a new building with an allowed use, it will be subject to staff review upon submission of a complete application and fees.”

Under SB 330, the applicant notes, “By submitting this preliminary application with all of the information specified in SB 330 and a permit processing fee of $10,000 , 5th & G Plaza, Inc. obtains a vested right to develop a housing development project in accordance with the applicable ordinances, policies, and standards in effect as of today’s date, when the preliminary application is submitted.”

Moreover, under the Builder’s Remedy, “Although the City has been working toward compliance with state law, the City’s Housing Element is not yet in compliance according to the April 3, 2023, Letter from HCD to the City.”

In this situation, “a local government cannot deny a housing development for very low, low, or moderate income households unless the local government can make one of five limited findings specified in Government Code section 65589.5(d).”

For the purposes of the Builder’s Remedy, “housing for very low, low, or moderate income households includes a project in which at least 20% of the total units are rented to lower income households, as defined by the Health & Safety Code.”

“This Project includes 20% of the units to be rented to lower income households,” they write. “Therefore, the Builder’s Remedy will apply.”

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

14 thoughts on “Third Project Filed for G St Corridor”

  1. David Greenwald Post author

    I wanted to address a few key issues in this comment rather than doing a separate commentary.

    First, with the two projects that have dropped their applications and a third project (Davis ACE) that is anticipated, the city will already have 454 units of housing just along G St.

    I have been skeptical that the city could get to 1000 by 2029.  It’s by no means assured – nor assured that these will get built – there is a good chance I will be wrong here (and frankly I would love nothing more than to be wrong on this).

    I think this goes to just how severe the housing crisis actually is, how high the demand for housing in Davis can be.  But also it points to the fact that things like the Housing Act Crisis and Builder’s Remedy, actually can work.

    The second point will be of course that this project is reaching 20 percent Affordable Housing.  That’s perhaps the most shocking part.  This project qualifies for Builder’s Remedy, which means the city has no choice but to approve it.

    How are they doing that?  It has some unique features already including existing infrastructure.  It is tapping into the existing parking structure, so they don’t have to deal with parking at all.  And the owners of the property own the land outright, which means there is absolutely no land costs.  They don’t have to purchase the land and they don’t have to make payments on the land.

    1. Walter Shwe

      The problem with using the G Street Garage is that employees of the US Dept. of Agriculture and nearby restaurant customers also use those parking spaces.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        I’ve never seen it more than half full to be honest, and I had to use it for a while a few years ago when they were redoing the alleyway.

    2. Matt Williams

      The Davis Ace project would be infinitely better if it included the AMTRAK parking lot and all the land in between.  Design the structure to provide a welcoming “gateway to Davis” plaza for all the arriving train passengers. Integrate a parking structure into the building so that the number of parking spaces remains unchanged.  Residential on all the floors above the street level amenities would more than double the number of residential units/beds.

      1. Matt Williams

        As noted on the City website,

        Davis Amtrak Access and Connections Study

        The City is also engaged in a separate, but related effort for the Davis Amtrak Access and Connections Study. The study seeks to identify opportunities to increase ridership, improve multimodal accessibility, and enhance station safety. In addition, the study will examine the potential benefits of implementing such changes including relieving congestion on local roadways, reducing vehicle miles traveled, and stimulating economic activity downtown. Information is available on the study’s website.”

      2. Tim Keller

        The Davis Ace project would be infinitely better if it included the AMTRAK parking lot and all the land in between.

        I agree.  I took a hard look at that property as a potential site for an innovation center when it was about to go on the market, and I came to the same conclusion…  Its an opportunity to provide a lot of structure parking in downtown where it might enable outbound amtrak use, and it would be one of the first things you see when coming inbound from amtrak…

        I doubt the developer is going to get that aggressive with that site, asking the city to expand onto it’s land…. but I would advocate for exactly the same thing.

  2. Todd Edelman

    There are some details and issues to work on here:

    * How many residents at both this place and the two others will actually be car free because of the availability of the 4th Street garage and other possibilities – we should look into restrictions for permits etc based on address….

    * 20% low income is still too low, so we should do our best to make it higher.

    * Proximity to Pre-K and k to 6 schools/ walkability and bike ability to same (what does the Downtown Plan say about this?).

    BUT mainly it’s further evidence of the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde thing going on in town and the periphery: on the one hand we have automobile oriented things like Village Farms [sic, arguably] and the so far majority council supported I-80 automobile traffic induction sculpture… And all the other we have projects like this.

    Let me be clear: it’s not like Coke or Pepsi, or some United Colors of Benetton thing… It’s things that are bad for the climate and bad for street safety vs. structures that respect our climate action plan and increase joy and livability (as long as the parking thing is significantly tightened up.)

    1. Walter Shwe

      Why should there be any resident parking restrictions since the public would also be able park at the G Street Garage? That doesn’t make any sense even if you are a zero vehicle zealot/hypocrite?

      2. Keith Y Echols

        Number one rule for a college town – do not build any housing that a student could possibly move into.

        define “college town”.  City of Davis?  Nope.   Hey, let’s support a billion dollar institution!  On deck!    The State of California!  In the hole; Kaiser Permanente (the next largest employer in the region).

  4. Tim Keller

    The project as designed, however, “only proposes to use one concession, seeking relief from the maximum height standard.”

    PLEASE lets not play the “can we reduce it by one floor” game with this proposal PLEASE???

    We need this kind of housing SO bad, that I would question them if they could ADD a floor if anything…

