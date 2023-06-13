Third Project Filed for G St Corridor



By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – We are still waiting for the Davis Ace project to officially drop, but between that, 4th and G, and the Lumberyards, Davis is looking at 454 units of housing just on the G St. corridor.

The city received the letter from Opterra Law on June 8 but officially posted the project on Monday. The site is filed as a preliminary application pursuant to the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, but also as a Builder’s Remedy project with 20 percent affordable.

According to the letter: “The Project proposes to demolish the existing movie theater, which is no longer in use, and replace it with 114 new apartments, including 20 percent of the units as affordable units for lower income households.”

It’s a mixed-use project as well, including “approximately 3,800 square feet of street-facing retail uses as well as a variety of ground-floor residential amenities including an outdoor plaza, fitness center, and enclosed bike storage.”

The letter notes, “The Project has been designed to fit seamlessly within the existing urban context.”

Because of its proximity to the existing parking garage, the project will not have to build any additional parking. They indicate that “tenants will be able to rent parking spaces as necessary.”

The retail space will remain on the southwestern corner of the project.

The project will include a mix of unit sizes, “including thirty studio apartments, forty 1-bedroom apartments, thirty-two 2-bedroom apartments, and twelve 3- bedroom apartments.”

Twenty-three apartments will be for lower-income households.

Under the Downtown Specific Plan, “The Project complies with the City of Davis (“City”) Downtown Specific Plan and it qualifies for a density bonus pursuant to state law.”

Further, “by including 20% of the units for low-income households, the Project qualifies for two incentives or concessions from local development standards.”

The project as designed, however, “only proposes to use one concession, seeking relief from the maximum height standard.”

The applicant reserves “the right to use the second incentive or concession as may be necessary.”

The letter notes, “We anticipate that the Project application will be reviewed pursuant to the processes articulated by the Specific Plan. Because the Project proposes a new building with an allowed use, it will be subject to staff review upon submission of a complete application and fees.”

Under SB 330, the applicant notes, “By submitting this preliminary application with all of the information specified in SB 330 and a permit processing fee of $10,000 , 5th & G Plaza, Inc. obtains a vested right to develop a housing development project in accordance with the applicable ordinances, policies, and standards in effect as of today’s date, when the preliminary application is submitted.”

Moreover, under the Builder’s Remedy, “Although the City has been working toward compliance with state law, the City’s Housing Element is not yet in compliance according to the April 3, 2023, Letter from HCD to the City.”

In this situation, “a local government cannot deny a housing development for very low, low, or moderate income households unless the local government can make one of five limited findings specified in Government Code section 65589.5(d).”

For the purposes of the Builder’s Remedy, “housing for very low, low, or moderate income households includes a project in which at least 20% of the total units are rented to lower income households, as defined by the Health & Safety Code.”

“This Project includes 20% of the units to be rented to lower income households,” they write. “Therefore, the Builder’s Remedy will apply.”