Vanguard Calls for Nominations and Sponsors for Its October 19 Gala

On October 19, 2023, at 6 pm at The Bank in Sacramento, the Vanguard News Group will be hosting its annual Gala and Justice Awards Ceremony.

The keynote speaker will be Alex Vitale, the author of the seminal book, The End of Policing.

Vitale is Professor of Sociology and Coordinator of the Policing and Social Justice Project at Brooklyn College. He has spent the last 30 years writing about policing and consults both police departments and human rights organizations internationally.

The Vanguard is a nonprofit news organization whose network of reporters and interns across the state monitor and report on criminal court proceedings. We highlight cases that deserve more attention, whether it be wrongful convictions or to demonstrate the inhumane treatment of those trapped in a truly unforgiving system of injustice.

During the awards ceremony, the Vanguard will be honoring nine individuals and/or groups and organizations who have helped to further the cause of social justice and criminal justice reform.

To nominate a worthy individual, please submit this form.

The proceeds from this event will help to fund our Vanguard Court Watch and our Vanguard Incarcerated Press, featuring the voices of those incarcerated.

In the last two years, our internship program has helped dozens of women of color go to law school.

Tickets start at $100 per plate. Sponsors at $250. To sponsor this event and support this incredibly important cause, please click here – http://tinyurl.com/Vanguard2023.

Call For Nominations!

In October, the Vanguard will host our annual Awards Gala in Sacramento, CA. At the Vanguard Awards, we will honor the work of individuals and groups on behalf of criminal justice reform, decarceration, anti-racism, and other social justice efforts.

Awards will be presented on Thursday October 19, 2023 during the Awards Gala at The Bank: 629 J St Sacramento, CA 95814.

Submit Your Nominations!

If you know an individual or organization who you believe should be honored at the event, please submit this form to nominate them. Here are the categories that we are recognizing.

Award Categories:

Youth Social Justice – Honors a youth (college or high school age) whose work on behalf of criminal and/or social justice reform is worthy of commendation.

Civil Rights Award – Honors an individual’s overall achievement in the area of criminal and/or social justice reform.

Organization Award – Honors a group or organization’s work on criminal and/or social justice issues.

Elected Official Award – Honors an elected official who sponsors policies or legislation that benefit the cause of justice reform.

Law School Award – Honors the work of law schools in the above fields. Examples include: programs like the UC Davis Immigration Clinic, Law School organizations, or Innocence Projects.

Distinguished Attorney Award – Honors the work of an attorney who goes above and beyond the call of duty in the area of criminal justice reform.

Formerly Incarcerated Leadership Award – Honors the work of a formerly incarcerated individual who has turned their life around and is giving back to their community.

Wrongful Conviction Award – Honors a wrongfully convicted individual who has been freed and is now paying it forward with their furthering of the cause of justice.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Honors the body of work of someone who has dedicated their life to criminal justice reform.